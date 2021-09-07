5 reasons why Robert Lewandowski deserves the Ballon d’Or ahead of Messi and Jorginho

Players like Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho are all credible contenders to win the Ballon d'Or this year. Almost the entire footballing world is in agreement that Robert Lewandowski deserved to win the Ballon d'Or in 2020. Unfortunately, the award was cancelled in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Robert Lewandowski won the FIFA Best Men's Player Award last year and was well clear of his competition. The Bayern Munich striker scored a whopping 55 goals and provided 10 assists in 47 appearances across all competitions for Bayern Munich in the 2019-20 season.

He was a standout performer for the Bavarians as they went on to win the continental treble. So it's clear as day that Robert Lewandowski was robbed of the Ballon d'Or. But that didn't seem to bog him down at all. The Polish international had a spectacular 2020-21 season at an individual level.

This time around, Lewandowski faces competition from a few other players like Messi, Jorginho, Kante and even Cristiano Ronaldo. However, we believe that he should win the Ballon d'Or regardless. Without further ado, let's take a look at five reasons why Robert Lewandowski should win the Ballon d'Or ahead of Messi and Jorginho this year.

#5 Robert Lewandowski won the Bundesliga, Club World Cup and DFL Super Cup

Robert Lewandowski celebrates after securing the Bundesliga title for Bayern Munich

Even though the Ballon d'Or is awarded to recognize the best player of the year, there is a limit to how far sheer individual brilliance can get you. After all, football is a team sport and what matters is for players to come together and function as a unit and help the team win trophies.

That's why winning trophies is also a criterion in awarding the Ballon d'Or. Lewandowski was Bayern Munich's best player as they won the Bundesliga in the 2020-21 season. He also won the Club World Cup with the Bavarians, scoring two goals and providing an assist in two appearances.

Lewandowski also won the DFL Supercup with Bayern Munich last term. Even though it's no match for the continental treble they won in the 2019-20 season, he has a decent trophy haul.

Lewandowski since the start of last season:



▪️ 59 goals

▪️ 11 assists

▪️ Bundesliga top scorer

▪️ European top scorer

▪️ Club World Cup Golden Ball

▪️ Broke Gerd Muller's scoring record

▪️ Bundesliga 🏆

▪️ Club World Cup 🏆

▪️ 2x German Super Cup 🏆🏆



Ballon d'Or contention? 😤 pic.twitter.com/Ebp33dn1pk — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 18, 2021

#4 More consistent over the course of the 2020-21 season than Messi and Jorginho

Lewandowski did not hit rough patches like Messi and Jorginho

Robert Lewandowski has been one of the most consistent players on the planet over the last decade. But he has become Europe's most prolific goalscorer in recent years. Lewandowski has been way more consistent over the course of the 2020-21 season than his competition.

Lionel Messi had a very difficult start to the 2020-21 season. After a summer where he was forced to stay at Barcelona, Messi did not hit the ground running in the early stages of the 2020-21 season. Barcelona suffered greatly during that time. In fact, Messi only truly hit his stride in 2021 and that's when their fortunes improved.

Jorginho was part of a Chelsea side that was in dire straits by the time Frank Lampard was sacked in January and Thomas Tuchel was appointed in his place.

The Italian international was also being slammed in various circles for not offering much on either side of the pitch until Tuchel came along. Lewandowski did not have a rough patch. He just kept scoring goals throughout the season and has been a consistent performer for Bayern Munich.

Lewandowski has now scored 40+ goals for the SIXTH consecutive season:



15-16: 42 in 51 games

16-17: 43 in 47 games

17-18: 41 in 48 games

18-19: 40 in 47 games

19-20: 55 in 47 games

20-21: 42 in 36 games*



Incredible consistency 👏 pic.twitter.com/hLbg9tFzyV — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 20, 2021

