5 reasons why Antonio Conte is the perfect manager for Real Madrid

Real Madrid need a new manager and Antion Conte might just be the perfect one for them

02 Jun 2018

Zinedine Zidane is the name which has become immortal in Real Madrid's incredible history. He won so much with them as a player and even more as a manager. During his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, there was a time when he had more trophies than defeat.

He achieved the historic feat of becoming the first manager to successfully defend his Champions League trophy since the new format came up in 1990. In 2018 final against Kiev he did the unprecedented again by winning the trophy for the third time in a row.

His loss as a manager is huge for the Los Blancos, and replacing him will a huge task for Florentino Perez, with the club also in a phase of transition as key players like Modric, Ronaldo and Ramos are all the age of 32 or more. Though many argue that he wasn't tactically good enough or he was more dependent on his players individual abilities, but the truth is he is a winner as manager and he has all that is to win. In just three years of his managerial career, he has won more Champion League trophies than so many legendary managers.

Here are five reasons why Antonio Conte should be the man they should consider to replace him-

#1 Serial Winner

Conte has won titles in England and Itlay.

Antonio Conte self-proclaimed himself to be a serial winner. Like it or not he the truth he is a serial winner and his record speaks for that. He is obsessed with winning and he works really hard for it.

It was under his management that Juventus were able to lay the foundation of their current domestic dominance. Before his arrival, they were in shambles and the Milan clubs were the dominant forces, but he changed that as he won three back to back Serie A with the cub.

When he was appointed at Chelsea there were a team which had just lost the best manager they had in their history. It was a new era for the Blues and despite early turbulence in his first season he smoothly guided Chelsea to the Premier League title. In his second season with the club, he again won the FA Cup as well.

Even with the Italian National Team who had a very weak squad, he managed to knock Spain out of the tournament and even Germany needed penalties.to beat his team.

Real Madrid need a manager who is a serial winner and Conte is undoubtedly a big time serial winner.