5 reasons why Arsenal should continue to pursue Alexandre Lacazette

With Arsenal's negotiations in full swing, here are five reasons why the Gunners should continue pursuing Lacazette.

28 Jun 2017

Lacazette is ready to leave Lyon and Arsenal need to move quickly in order to sign him up

Arsenal are thought to be actively pursuing Alexandre Lacazette to bring him to the Emirates this summer. The French forward has been a long-term target of the Gunners, with previous moves for the 26-year-old failing to materialise in previous transfer windows.

However, Arsenal have been handed a lifeline in the form of a transfer embargo for Spanish side Atletico Madrid. Atletico had already verbally agreed a move for the Lyon striker, but are now unable to make the signing official until January 2018, thereby handing the Gunners a window in which they could swoop in and steal the Frenchman.

This means Arsene Wenger will have to move fast if he does want to sign Lacazette, with Lyon club president Michel Aulas stating: “I do not intend to sell Alexandre quickly, because there is always the will of Atletico Madrid to bring it to January 1.”

Wenger is in the market for a prolific striker to bolster the Gunners’ attack next season, with reports suggesting that he’s looking at the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Andrea Belotti, but here are five reasons why Lacazette might pip the lot to become Arsenal’s perfect signing.

#5 Arsenal need a star signing to lift spirits

Arsenal had what was arguably their worst season in decades, despite adding yet another FA Cup trophy to their honours list. The Gunners finished outside of the top 4 for the first time under Wenger’s reign and ultimately failed to qualify for the Champions League. Not only this, but they also finished behind rivals Tottenham for the first time since George Graham’s final season in charge in 1995/96.

This will have left fans disappointed whilst lowering the squad morale. Therefore a star signing may be the way to turn all of this around.

Arsenal’s spirits visibly lifted after the signings of Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, winning trophies in both seasons after their arrival, however, this season, a trophy has been matched with a failure to secure a Champions League spot. The boost a star signing would provide may even convince the likes of Sanchez, Ozil and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to sign new contracts, given that they will be free to leave by the end of next season.