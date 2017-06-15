FIFA Confederations Cup 2017: 5 reasons why Chile are favourites to win the tournament

The Chileans are ready to rock in Russia after picking up two trophies in as many years.

by Somesh Kolluru Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jun 2017, 12:59 IST

Moscow ahead of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup

FIFA Confederations Cup is an international tournament in which winners of the six confederations namely UEFA, CONMEBOL, CONCAFAF, AFC, OFC and CAF along with the previous FIFA World Cup champions and the host nation, play each other in two groups of four in a round-robin format.

The host nation generally, Russia in this case, is the host of the next World Cup.

Chile are one of the three teams making their debut in the tournament, Portugal and Russia being the other two. The South American powerhouse has been ruling the continent over the past few years. They have pushed aside the likes of Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina, and have become the team to beat in Latin America.

La Roja earned their qualification to the tournament by winning the 2015 Copa America, the first title in their vast history. With world-class players and their unique style of play, the Chileans will be looking to set Russia alight.

As the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup kicks off in a few days, we have a look at five reasons why Chile are strong contenders to win the tournament.

#5 The American factor

Chile could be the conquerors of the American dream

Ever since FIFA commenced the Confederations Cup series in 1997, five out of seven titles went to the American nations. Brazil, unsurprisingly, have won it a record four times with Mexico winning it once in 1999. However, the Canarinho haven’t made it this time as they failed to win the 2015 Copa America.

Chile emerged as a superpower when they shockingly defeated Argentina in the final and won their first ever Copa America. Though Mexico defeated the United States to qualify for the Confederations Cup, a group consisting of Portugal and Russia might just be too much for them to handle.

This makes La Roja the American team to look out for. The Chileans will also be on a mission to prove that they are as good as their Latin American counterparts. Or even better.