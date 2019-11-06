5 reasons why Lionel Messi is better than Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi is rightfully regarded as the Greatest Of All Time

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. One could go on rambling to the world's end about how these two have frighteningly dominated the modern era of football today. The beautiful game will possibly never witness a rivalry this fierce in the years to come.

Both Messi and Ronaldo have been at each other's throats, incessantly trying to claim the throne of being the best player in world football by churning out world-class performances week in week out. They have exceeded limits to such an extent that their scintillating displays no more surprise people and seem ordinary at best.

While both the giants are greats in their own sense, they will always be pitted against each other given that people love a spicy debate as to which player surpasses the other. On that note, let's have a look at five reasons that project Messi as a shade more skilful than his fierce arch-nemesis.

#5 Lionel Messi is the better free-kick taker

Lionel Messi has eclipsed Cristiano Ronaldo in free-kick goals in recent years

When it all started a decade ago, Cristiano Ronaldo was known for his explosiveness as an attacker and was one of the world's deadliest free-kick takers. While he may still be as lethal as ever from the 12-yard spot, the Portuguese international is no more the master of dispatching the ball into the net from free-kicks.

Ronaldo has scored 54 goals from dead-balls throughout his career - four more than Messi at this stage of their careers. However, the Barcelona hitman's improvement at the art of scoring from set-pieces is what gives him the edge over his arch-rival.

At the end of season 2016/17, Ronaldo's total free-kick tally read 51 while Messi had 33 to his name. In the past two seasons, however, the Argentinian talisman has scored 15 times from free-kicks as opposed to the 2 dead-ball goals netted by his fiercest rival.

Ever since CR7 joined Juventus, he has managed to breach the wall 9 times while Messi has rattled the net 10 times. Pretty clear why La Pulga gets the nod here, isn't it?

