5 reasons why Lionel Messi is better than Cristiano Ronaldo

FIFA World Player of the Year Gala

There have been numerous articles and opinion-pieces on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, over the years. They attained greatness within a span of 10 years which is just phenomenal.

Both of them have millions of fans who can go to war for them. Such is their following that their fans buy tickets to get a glimpse of their favourite star. Some think Messi is ahead of his counterpart, while others do not hesitate to call Ronaldo the best ever. This is a never-ending debate.

I have discussed the five reasons why Messi is better than Ronaldo.

#5. Technical ability

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

They call Ronaldo a ‘Machine.’ He is full of pace and energy with an incredible appetite for goals. He can play with either foot and score from the sharpest of angles.

Messi is an ‘artist,’ who has taken football to another level. Much like Diego Maradona, his left foot is always glued to the ball. He works as a magician and devises new tricks depending on the situation.

Messi can maneuver easily due to his short strides. His ability to dribble past three or four defenders makes him a legend. Messi is also known for his passing skills and has assisted numerous times to help score a goal for his team.

#4. Goal scoring

Messi celebrates his goal against Bosnia and Herzegovina - 2014 FIFA World Cup

The only thing that matters at the end of the game is ‘Who won the game?’ This is determined by a player’s ability to score goals for their teams. Both of them are prolific scorers and have broken numerous records.

Messi has scored 629 goals as compared to Ronaldo’s 663. But he has played 150 fewer matches as compared to the Juventus star. This means that he scores goals at a faster pace than Ronaldo. The Barca star scored 91 goals in a single calendar year, which is a phenomenal record.

