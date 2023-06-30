5 recent transfers that took place but you may have missed

The transfer window is a very exciting time for football fans. Numerous rumours and speculations get fans of various teams riled up at the prospect of players their side could potentially sign.

It has been a very busy summer window so far, with many top players moving clubs. Kai Havertz's move from Chelsea to Arsenal garnered a lot of attention and dominated the media. However, this could also mean that some other transfers may have gone under the radar.

So, which confirmed transfers that happened over the past few weeks you think you may have missed? Without further ado, let's get to them.

#1 Justin Kluivert - Roma to Bournemouth (£10m)

1. FC Union Berlin v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga

It was a good season for Bournemouth last year as they confirmed their Premier League status under Gary O'Neil. Since then, however, he has left and been replaced by former Rayo Vallecano boss Andoni Iraola.

Justin Kluivert, son of Dutch football legend Patrick Kluivert, was a hot prospect as he came through the ranks at Ajax. He then signed for Roma, where his career has stalled slightly.

He has had a number of loan spells at RB Leipzig, Nice and Valencia. Kluivert was scheduled to join Fulham at the start of the 2022-23 season but work permit issues stopped that.

Kluivert's obvious talent has been on display in his several stints, and Bournemouth could be the place for him to further hone it. It will be another season where Bournemouth will aim to stay in the Premier League. However, the appointment of a new manager may suggest Bournemouth are aiming to be more ambitious.

#2 Timothy Weah - Lille to Juventus (£10m)

Timothy Weah

Son of another footballing legend and 1995 Ballon d'Or winner George Weah, Timothy Weah joined Juventus from Lille for a fee of £10 million. He came through the PSG youth system and made a handful of appearences for the French giants before joining Lille on a permanent transfer in 2019.

Weah got more game time at Lille, where has played a shade under 30 games in each of the last three Ligue 1 seasons. He was part of the Lille side that famously won the Ligue 1 title ahead of PSG in the 2020-21 season.

The United States international is originally an attacking player, primarily up front or on the right wing but has played both right and left back for Lille.

Juventus finished seventh in the Serie A last season as they were forced to deal with a 10 point deduction. It is yet to be seen where Juventus will play Weah but his versatility is a big positive and at 23 years old, he has plenty of time to develop.

#3 James Maddison - Leicester City to Tottenham Hotspur (£40m)

Malta v England: Group C - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round

Leicester City were relegated from the Premier League last season. This meant that their best players have been attracting interest from some top sides, with Youri Tielemans leaving for Aston Villa.

James Maddison was without doubt one of Leicester's top performers as the England international managed to get 10 goals and nine assists in the Premier League last season.

Tottenham Hotspur have missed a creative spark from midfield since the departure of Christian Eriksen and Maddison could fill that hole. His ability to create opportunites from both open play and set pieces would be a welcome addition for Spurs fans.

As new manager Ange Postecoglou aims to bring entertaining football back to Spurs, Maddison may prove to be the perfect fit.

#4 Christoph Baumgartner - Hoffenheim to RB Leipzig (£21m)

TSG Hoffenheim v Eintracht Frankfurt - Bundesliga

RB Leipzig have snapped up talented Austrian midfielder Christoph Baumgartner from Hoffenheim. He managed to score and assist seven goals each in the Bundesliga last year as Hoffenheim recorded a 12th place finish.

Baumgartner claims his favoured position is the no.10 role, but he has played as a forward often for Hoffenheim. RB Leipzig finished third place in the Bundesliga behind Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. One of their star performers Christopher Nkunku, who joint-top-scored with 16 goals in the league this season, has joined Chelsea this summer.

The Frenchman is similar to Baumgartner in that he can play as both a midfielder and a forward. It is likely the Austrian will come in as a replacement and could improve in a better team at RB Leipzig.

#5 Guglielmo Vicario - Empoli to Tottenham Hotspur (£16m)

Italy Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Nations League 2022/23 Third Place Match

Spurs completed another signing this week with the arrival of Italian goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli. The 26-year-old has impressed in the last two seasons, keeping 14 clean sheets in 69 Serie A appearances and even earned a international call-up with Italy.

The current Spurs no. 1 and captain Hugo Lloris only has a year left on his deal. Vicario will come in to challenge him for the starting spot under Ange Postecoglou. Spurs were in the market for a goalkeeper as Lloris' performances dipped last season under Antonio Conte. According to talkSPORT, they were interested in Brentford goalkeeper David Raya but the clubs could not agree on a fee.

At 26, Vicario still has a number of years ahead of him and Spurs are in need of a long-term replacement for Lloris. They will be hopeful the Italian will be able to hit the ground running under Postecoglou.

Poll : 0 votes