5 records set by Lionel Messi after winning the 2021 Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi received the 2021 Ballon d'Or from France Football after yet another spectacular year with club and country. Messi was awarded the trophy by his former Barcelona team-mate and close friend Luis Suarez after a dazzling ceremony at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.

Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski were the top contenders for men’s football’s highest individual honor this year. The Argentine went on to win the Ballon d'Or with 613 votes while Lewandowski finished second with 580 votes.

The night also saw several other talents in football being recognized. Barcelona’s young starlet Pedri won the Kopa Trophy for being the most promising youth player in the world.

Barcelona women’s captain Alexia Putellas was awarded the women’s Ballon d'Or after an incredible year where she helped her club conquer every title they played for.

Italy and PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was awarded the Lev Yachine Trophy for being the best goalkeeper.

Two new awards were introduced at the 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony. Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski, the most prolific goal-scorer in the world in the recent past, was honored with the Striker of the Year award.

Meanwhile, Chelsea won the Best Club award after a historic year where the men’s team won the Champions League while the women’s team finished runners-up.

Copa America success with Argentina was a major reason behind Lionel Messi’s Ballon d'Or win

Despite playing four finals with Argentina until 2021, Lionel Messi didn’t have the opportunity to lift an international trophy. That changed this year, when inspired by captain Messi, Argentina beat Brazil in the final of the Copa America at Maracana.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi: "I especially want to thank the squad and the coaching staff of the Argentina national team. I was able to achieve the dream I wanted so much. In the end, it happened and this award is in large part of what we did at the Copa America. This is part of them." Lionel Messi: "I especially want to thank the squad and the coaching staff of the Argentina national team. I was able to achieve the dream I wanted so much. In the end, it happened and this award is in large part of what we did at the Copa America. This is part of them." https://t.co/E0gWaGc89g

Lionel Messi had a record-breaking tournament as he finished as the top-scorer, the top-assister and also won the Player of the Year award. A special clip of Messi’s international journey with Argentina and the resulting success after years of failure was shown at the ceremony to celebrate his incredible achievement.

With seven Ballon d'Ors to his name, the Argentine is the record-holder of the award. Of course, that isn’t the only milestone he achieved tonight. Messi’s whole career has been about breaking and setting records and following the seventh Ballon d'Or win, his legacy took an even higher leap.

Let’s discuss the records Lionel Messi achieved with his seventh Ballon d'Or win:

#5 First to win 7 Ballon d’Or awards

Ballon D'Or : Ceremony At Theatre Du Chatelet In Paris

Until the Messi and Ronaldo era, only Michel Platini, Johan Cruyff and Marco van Basten had managed to win the prestigious award three times. Lionel Messi was the first to break that streak after his historic four-straight award wins between 2009 and 2012. Messi added another in 2015 after winning the treble with FC Barcelona.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo equalled Messi’s record with his fifth Ballon d’Or win in 2017, the Argentine took the lead once again in 2019. Tonight, he became the first player to win seven Ballons d’Or, an almost unthinkable achievement given how competitive a sport football is.

#4 First Ligue 1 player to win the Ballon d’Or in the 21st century

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Although Lionel Messi’s biggest successes this year arrived with Barcelona and Argentina, he’s now a PSG player. The dramatic transfer saga this summer, where the Catalan club failed to retain him because of financial complications, forced him to switch allegiances.

This means that Lionel Messi is only the second footballer from Ligue 1 to win the Ballon d’Or after Jean-Pierre Papin in 1991. Papin achieved that incredible feat following an extremely productive year with Marseille. The French striker helped Marseille reach the European Cup final that year even though they ended up losing to Red Star Belgrade on penalties.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Lionel Messi’s game by numbers vs. Saint-Étienne:



95 total touches

6 attempted long passes

5 chances created [2 big]

4 successful long passes

3 shots

3 assists

2 tackles



A creative masterclass. 🅰️🅰️🅰️ Lionel Messi’s game by numbers vs. Saint-Étienne:95 total touches 6 attempted long passes 5 chances created [2 big]4 successful long passes 3 shots 3 assists 2 tackles A creative masterclass. 🅰️🅰️🅰️ https://t.co/8c4hTAcX2k

Lionel Messi recently opened his Ligue 1 scoring account against Nantes. The 2021 Ballon d'Or winner also assisted three goals against Saint Etienne is PSG’s most recent Ligue 1 match.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith