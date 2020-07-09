5 replacements for Luis Suarez at Barcelona

With Suarez now slowing down, it is time for Barcelona to think about his replacement

Luis Suarez has been a faithful servant for Barcelona since joining the club in 2014. The third-highest goalscorer of all-time for the Catalan club, it is fair to say that the Uruguayan is one of the best no.9s to have played the game.

Now 33, Suarez finally seems to be slowing down. Injuries have meant that the former Liverpool man is not the striker that he once was. While he continues to lead the line for Barcelona valiantly, it is time to look at the future.

#5 RODRIGO MORENO, VALENCIA

Rodrigo Moreno in action for Valencia

Rodrigo was one name that was under consideration when Barcelona were looking for a striker in January. Ultimately they decided to move for Martin Braithwaite, but Rodrigo is a player that has been on the club's radar for some time now.

The Spain international joined Valencia from Benfica in an initial loan deal in 2014, before moving on a permanent basis for a fee of €30 million. He has been one of Valencia's best players ever since then. Not a traditional no.9, Rodrigo is capable of playing on the wings as well.

A Real Madrid academy graduate, he was previously linked with a move back to Los Blancos. However, that move did not materialise, as Valencia managed to keep hold of their star asset.

The 29-year old enjoyed a good 2017-18 season at the club, scoring 16 league goals. He has failed to touch those heights since then. This season, he has played 34 games in all competitions, scoring eight goals and providing nine assists. He leads the squad for shots per game while coming second for key passes per game.

#4 PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG, ARSENAL

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has one year left in his contract

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's dream might have been to play for Real Madrid, but a move to Barcelona is more possible right now.

Having joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund for a then club-record fee of €65 million, Aubameyang has been the Gunners' best player. The Gabonese's goals prolific goalscoring record has been one positive for Arsenal in what has been a dismal 18 months.

With just a year left in his contract, the 31-year old could be sold this summer if an extension isn't agreed. Barcelona are said to be monitoring the situation. Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked as well.

This season, Aubameyang has played 40 games for the club in all competitions. He has scored 23 goals and provided two assists. Capable of playing on the left-wing as well, the Arsenal captain leads the squad for shots per game.

#3 ERLING HAALAND, BORUSSIA DORTMUND

Erling Haaland is one of the best young players in the world

The wonderkind extraordinaire. Erling Braut Haaland is the striker every major European club will want when his release clause is activated in 2022.

Haaland joined Borussia Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in €20 million in January 2020. He took little time to adapt, scoring 16 goals in 18 games in the Bundesliga. Hailed by many as a future Ballon d'Or winner, Haaland looks set to enjoy a bright future in the game.

⏱️ Fewest minutes per goal in Europe's top five leagues (min. 5+ goals)



🥇 Luis Muriel - 65.9

🥈 Robert Lewandowski - 81.2

🥉 Erling Haaland - 81.7



😱 Muriel not getting the recognition he deserves pic.twitter.com/eyDGZ7QDt6 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) July 7, 2020

The 19-year old has every skill in his arsenal to become one of the best no.9s the game has ever seen. Pacy, strong, intelligent and clinical, Dortmund will rake in the profit when the Norwegian decides to test new waters.

This season, for both Borussia Dortmund and Red Bull Salzburg, Haaland has made 39 appearances, scoring 44 goals and providing three assists.

#2 ANTOINE GRIEZMANN, BARCELONA

Antoine Griezmann joined Barcelona last summer

With Antoine Griezmann already at the club, it can be argued that Barcelona don't need to buy a Suarez replacement.

Griezmann joined the club last summer from Atletico Madrid for a fee of €120 million. However, it is fair to say that the France international has had a disappointing first season at the club. Manager Quique Setien has admitted that he doesn't know how to utilise Griezmann without "disbalancing" the team.

The World Cup winner has subsequently been linked with a move away from the club, with Manchester United and Paris Saint Germain said to be interested. However, he looks like an ideal candidate to replace Suarez, as he is capable of playing as a striker as well.

The 29-year old has made 44 appearances in all competitions for the club this season, scoring 15 goals and providing four assists.

#1 LAUTARO MARTINEZ, INTER MILAN

Barcelona's primary transfer target this summer, Lautaro Martinez has enjoyed a good second season in Italy.

The Catalans have highlighted the Argentine as the ideal player to replace Suarez, and are actively pursuing him. In fact, certain reports have suggested that Barcelona are selling fringe players to fund a move for Martinez.

Martinez joined Inter Milan from Racing Club in 2018 for a fee of €23 million. He has formed a good forward partnership with the Belgian, Romelu Lukaku. Inter are said to want more than €100 million for Lautaro Martinez.

Barcelona have no intention to sign Lautaro Martínez through his 111 million euros release clause, which expires on Tuesday. Barça think they can strike a deal with Inter Milan by negotiating when the Serie A is finished. The month of August will be key. [sport] pic.twitter.com/eMhD59pKVs — barcacentre (😷) (@barcacentre) July 5, 2020

This season, the 22-year old has been in fine form. In 36 games in all competitions for the club, he has scored 17 goals and provided two assists. The Argentina international leads the squad for shots per game, while coming third for dribbles per game.

