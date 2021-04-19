5 richest football club owners in the world right now (2021)

The announcement of the European Super League has cast a big light on the owners and chairmen of top football clubs.

With the European Super League facing immense criticism from fans and critics alike, it looks likely that the clubs involved will get richer, a fact that does not bode well for football.

Rich club owners have been scrutinised for splashing the cash for some time, but the dam broke yesterday. Fans have directed their fury at the owners of top clubs, with the football landscape changing overnight.

With all this in mind, we take a look at the 5 richest club owners in the world right now.

#5 Roman Abramovich (Chelsea) - $12.5 billion

Roman Abramovich is the Chelsea owner

Roman Abramovich's takeover at Chelsea in 2003 saw the London club become one of the most famous names in world football.

An ambitious figure thirsty for immediate success, Abramovich wasted little time in leaving his imprint at Chelsea. He appointed Jose Mourinho in 2004 as the club's manager, ushering in an era of domestic success. Under Abramovich's ownership, the Blues have won 16 trophies, including five Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy.

Most FA Cup final appearances since Roman Abramovich took over Chelsea:



🔵 Chelsea (8)

🔴 Arsenal (5)

🔴 Man Utd (5)

🔴 Liverpool (2)

🔵 Man City (2)

🔵 Portsmouth (2)



Blue is the colour. #FACup pic.twitter.com/4Dq4QFAbHV — William Hill (@WilliamHill) April 17, 2021

While criticism has been aimed at the Chelsea board for constantly sacking managers, the trophies speak for themselves.

Abramovich hasn't shirked away from splurging money on players as well, and the Blues even spent in excess of £200 million last summer.

#4 Dietmar Hopp (Hoffenheim) - $18.5 billion

Dietmar Hopp has often been criticised

Dietmar Hopp is not a popular figure among Bundesliga fans and has been criticised for his influence on Hoffenheim's climb.

Hopp's financial involvement in Hoffenheim began in 1990, and he has been key to the club's rise from the Kreisliga to the Bundesliga. The club were one of the better sides in the Bundesliga under the management of Julian Nagelsmann, who left Hoffenheim in 2019 to take charge of RB Leipzig.

Bayern Munich and Hoffenheim players stood together in support of Hoffenheim owner Dietmar Hopp, who was the subject of insults from travelling Bayern fans pic.twitter.com/l5ii0vpT22 — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 29, 2020

Hoffenheim has been termed a 'plastic club' by many Bundesliga fans, and Hopp has been on the receiving end of various insults and criticism as a result.

