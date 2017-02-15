5 right wing-backs Chelsea should target this summer

Chelsea need to target an upgrade on Victor Moses - here are five ideal candidates.

@@MediaShaneBurns by shaneburns1093 Top 5 / Top 10 15 Feb 2017, 20:05 IST

Moses in action against Burnley on Sunday

Chelsea and Victor Moses could be described as a strained marriage that has come together beautifully in recent months after years of councilling. However, Antonio Conte has a responsibility to his board and the Blues worldwide to ensure he can achieve success in West London. For him to do so, he must sign another quality wing-back to partner Marcos Alonso on the opposite wing.

With Antonio Conte's Chelsea on the cusp of a fifth Premier League title, the Italian manager needs to start preparing for life in the Champions League next season, and more crucially, the reality that Chelsea's fixture schedule looks set to become far more hectic. If the Blues have any intention of combatting the added pressure of European football at Stamford Bridge, the Italian manager must ensure his first-team squad has strength in depth capable of overcoming the difficulties of a four competition season.

Even the more honest Chelsea supporters would admit the reality that Victor Moses isn't - or shouldn't be - the long-term candidate for playing as a right wing-back next season. Moses has been sensational this campaign, nonetheless, if the Blues have ambitions to dominate English football and continental competitions, the Nigerian international should be identified as a stop-gap rather than a long-term solution.

But who should Conte sign to replace him? We have decided to earmark these five candidates as players Conte should attempt to pursue this summer.

#1 Matteo Darmian – Manchester United

Darmian has not been able dislodge Antonio Valencia from the right back position

There's a variety of reasons why Matteo Darmian, Antonio Conte, and this current Chelsea side are a match made in heaven. The Manchester United right-back is 27-years-old and currently in the prime years of his career. Is he going to continue his career at Old Trafford with the unlikelihood of Champions League football?

Darmian would perfectly complement not only Conte's style of play but also Marcos Alonso. The Italian is all too familiar with Antonio Conte’s style of play having played under the Chelsea boss during his time as the Italian national team manager. His ability to defend would make him the ideal replacement, or upgrade on Victor Moses.

(Video Courtesy: Inter Milan Productions YouTube Channel)

If Chelsea are to be competitive across all four major competitions, players like Darmian would add the commitment, passion, grit, and determination to ensure Conte's continuation of success remains a formality.

For Chelsea to prise Darmian away from Jose Mourinho, a bid upwards of £25 million would be required - and even so, a move could remain unlikely due to their title aspirations.