5 shortest players in the Premier League at the moment

The English Premier League, the most-watched football league in the world, is widely renowned for its fast-paced games and physicality.

It essentially means that players need to be physically strong to ward off opponents and avoid being 'muscled' off the ball, a reason why many skilful players coming from other leagues often struggle to get going in the Premier League.

The long-ball approach, a quintessential aspect of the English game, is quite prevalent in the Premier League too, which explains the presence of tall players in defence to counter aerial balls.

Five shortest players in the Premier League at the moment

However, the fast-paced nature of the competition means that players, especially on the flanks, need to be quick enough to be able to run in behind opposition defences and whip in crosses to colleagues in the attacking-third.

These players tend to have a low centre of gravity that gives them more stability and better balance than physically taller and imposing opponents. On that note, let us have a look at the five shortest players in the Premier League at the moment.

Note: All stats have been taken from transfermarkt.com unless mentioned otherwise.

#5: N'Golo Kante (Chelsea) - 168 cm

N'Golo Kante

N'Golo Kante was a relative unknown when he arrived at Leicester City in the summer of 2015. However, after playing a key role in The Foxes' maiden Premier League triumph that season, the defensive midfielder was signed up by Chelsea in 2016.

The diminutive Frenchman also impressed for The Blues in his debut season in London as he joined a select group of players to win successive Premier League titles with two different clubs.

Kante, who has also won the FA Cup and Europa League with Chelsea, has since featured in 130 Premier League games for the club, scoring nine goals and providing six assists. However, the player has impressed more at the other end of the field, breaking up opponents' attacking plays with his timely interceptions and tackles.

177 - Since joining Chelsea, N'Golo Kante has made more interceptions (177) than any other player in the Premier League, while only Idrissa Gueye (310) has made more tackles than the Frenchman (262). Combative. pic.twitter.com/4vIcOzy4QE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 23, 2018

#4 Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City) - 167 cm

Nampalys Mendy

Nampalys Mendy arrived in Leicester City in the summer of 2016 after spending six seasons in Ligue 1 with Monaco and Nice.

After reportedly rejecting offers from English giants Manchester United and Arsenal, the diminutive Mendy chose to join Premier League champions Leicester City.

The defensive midfielder is renowned for his resilience, tactical intelligence and ball-distribution prowess, something he showed while at Nice.

Nampalys Mendy: Only 2 players completed more passes in Europe’s top 5 leagues last seasons than Mendy (2717) #LCFC pic.twitter.com/tLENnCdhNo — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) July 4, 2016

However, Mendy has struggled to be a permanent fixture in Brendan Rodger's first-team. That is evident in his paltry tally of just 45 Premier League games in four seasons at the club.