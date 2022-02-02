5 squads with the most attacking depth in Europe right now (2022)

The January transfer window provides a good opportunity for teams to address specific problems within their squad. With more than half a season done by the time the window opens, teams will know exactly what problems need to be addressed and what areas need strengthening.

Some of Europe's top clubs did not shy away from spending big or bringing in high-profile players this past month. Those who have been cruising in the first half of the season have remained stoic but that's not the case across the board.

Most European giants have great attacking depth these days. There are so many talented players who, at times, fail to even get a look in because of the sheer competition they face within the squad.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five squads with the most attacking depth in Europe right now.

#5 Bayern Munich

To start with, Bayern Munich have arguably the best attacking duo on the planet leading their frontline. Robert Lewandowski is the most prolific goalscorer in Europe's top five leagues. Thomas Muller is the assist-king of the continent.

They are ably supported by the likes of Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane on either flank. Both Gnabry and Sane pack blistering pace and are two very exciting wingers.

A player of Kingsley Coman's caliber has to wait around for his chances at Bayern Munich thanks to their attacking depth. They also have Eric Maxime Chupo-Moting as a backup striker.

18 year old Jamal Musiala, who can play anywhere in midfield and is touted to be one of the brightest young prospects in Europe right now, adds more depth to their attack.

#4 Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain did not go into the 2021 summer transfer window in desperate need of strengthening their frontline. They already had the likes of Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe leading their attack for them. But they went ahead and signed Lionel Messi anyway.

PSG have incredible attacking depth right now. In addition to Neymar, Mbappe and Lionel Messi, Mauricio Pochettino could call upon Angel Di Maria, Julian Draxler and Mauro Icardi as well. They also have 18 year old Xavi Simons to bring in if need be.

PSG have perhaps the most star studded and high-profile attacking unit in all of Europe.

