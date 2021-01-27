5-star Manchester City thump West Brom to move top of the Premier League

Manchester City have announced their Premier League title credentials in style by thrashing West Bromwich Albion 5-0 on Tuesday. The Cityzens took some time to kick into gear, but they currently look unstoppable.

There’s not much any team can do when Manchester City are in this sort of mood, something Sam Allardyce’s side realised the hard way.

It took just six minutes for Ilkay Gundogan to open the scoring before Joao Cancelo doubled Manchester City's lead in the 20th minute, albeit under controversial circumstances.

Pep Guardiola’s side ended the first half four goals to the good after Gundogan scored again to add to Riyad Mahrez’s magnificent curling effort.

Another goal in the second half made it a five-star performance from Manchester City, who have now moved top of the Premier League table. The Cityzens are now a point above rivals Manchester United, with the Reds set to face Sheffield United on Wednesday.

A good day at the office for Manchester City

There is no better way to keep the title momentum going than to record a 5-0 win on the road. In a season that has proved to be very unpredictable, it is surprising how Manchester City have managed to be so consistent.

Even better has been their fabulous defensive record. Guardiola’s side has the best defence in the Premier League this season; they have conceded just 13 goals in 19 matches.

On Wednesday, they again kept a clean sheet once again while shipping five goals past their opponents.

However, with the coming weeks seeing games come thick and fast, Manchester City should be wary of dropping points.

However, as of now, the Cityzens appear to be growing from strength to strength. After a slow start to the season, they are finally back to their best and firing in all cylinders.

A 5-0 win against West Brom was certainly a good day at the office for Guardiola and his charges.

Manchester City keep the pressure on Manchester United

The Premier League race is shaping up to be a two-horse race following Liverpool’s recent slump in form. In the last seven days, both Manchester clubs have occupied the top of the table.

By beating West Brom, Manchester City have once again moved to the top of the table, thereby keeping the pressure on their city rivals. As it stands, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will have to beat Sheffield United on Wednesday to reclaim their position at the summit of the table.

In his post-match press conference, Guardiola said he wasn’t looking at the league table and that his focus was more on winning as many games as possible.

“The last thing I am thinking is about the table. Now I want to get home safe, have a few days off and then Sheffield United,” Guardiola said, as quoted by Mancity.com. This is all I am concerned about. Today we have just finished the first half of the season. The important thing is to be calm, like when we were 12th in the table.”

However, despite Guardiola playing down his side’s win, the Spaniard will relish nothing more than to keep close tabs on Manchester United in the title race. With a game in hand, Manchester City are in a very good position currently, with all the pressure on their rivals.