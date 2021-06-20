5 stars who need to leave Barcelona to further their careers

Barcelona have been active in the transfer market, having already announced the signings of Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia on free transfers. With Lionel Messi likely to sign a new deal at the club, Barcelona are getting ready to challenge for trophies once again next season under Ronald Koeman.

With the likes of Aguero and Depay arriving at Camp Nou, a few other players might get limited opportunities next season. In fact, there were a few players in the squad during the 2020-21 season who barely featured for Barcelona.

On that note, let's take a look at five big-name players who need to leave Barcelona to further their careers.

#5 Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele

After Paris Saint-Germain acquired Neymar from Barcelona for a world-record fee of £222 million, the Catalan club signed the highly-talented Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund for £121.5 million.

The forward was sensational during his spells with Rennes and Borussia Dortmund, so much was expected on his arrival at Barcelona. However, Dembele is yet to show why the Blaugrana paid a huge amount of money for his services. There have been glimpses of his talent, but much of his stint with Barcelona has been injury-plagued.

Barcelona's attack next season is looking stacked!



🇦🇷 Lionel Messi

🇳🇱 Memphis Depay

🇦🇷 Sergio Aguero

🇫🇷 Antoine Griezmann

🇪🇸 Ansu Fati

🇫🇷 Ousmane Dembele

🇵🇹 Francisco Trincao

🇩🇰 Martin Braithwaite



Who do you think makes the starting XI? pic.twitter.com/K7Wn1x2Z52 — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) June 20, 2021

The 24-year-old has made 118 appearances in all competitions in four seasons with Barcelona, scoring 30 goals and providing 21 assists. He has also been criticised for his patchy injury record, and there have been suggestions that Barcelona could be willing to let him go this summer.

#4 Junior Firpo

Junior Firpo

Jordi Alba has been Barcelona's first-choice left-back for quite some time now, and the likes of Lucas Digne have failed to usurp him.

Junior Firpo was the latest left-back signed by Barcelona to provide competition to Alba. Firpo was signed from Real Betis for £16.2 million in 2019, but the left-back has barely featured for Barcelona since his arrival.

The Spain U21 international has made just 41 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring two goals and providing three assists.

AC Milan have re-opened talks with Barcelona for Junior Firpo as potential new signing. The agreement with Real Madrid for Brahim Diaz on loan + buy option is expected to be completed in the next days. 🇪🇸🔴 @DiMarzio #FCB #ACMilan — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 8, 2021

Capable of playing upfield, Firpo has been linked with West Ham United, Southampton and AC Milan. The 24-year old is likely to leave Barcelona this summer.

