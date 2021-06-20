6 high profile midfielders who could be on the move this summer

The Euros might be dominating discussions at the moment, but clubs have already started their preparations for next season.

The summer transfer window will be crucial, as European clubs are wary of spending big amounts on one player, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic wrecking their finances. This window could, however, see a few top-quality midfielders earn moves away from their current clubs.

There are many big-name midfielders who have been linked with moves away for a plethora of reasons. While it is unlikely there would be too many big-money deals, there is a strong possibility that a few high-profile players could play for new clubs next season.

On that note, let's take a look at such midfielders who could be on the move this summer.

#6 Granit Xhaka

Granit Xhaka

Granit Xhaka's spell with Arsenal has divided opinion, so his departure seems likely this summer.

The 28-year-old joined Arsenal from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016 for £40.5 million amid much fanfare. An excellent passer renowned for his leadership ability, Xhaka has had a stint at Arsenal marred by controversies, with his temperament often criticised. The midfielder's relationship with Arsenal fans is complicated as well.

The Switzerland international, who has made 220 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners, has been heavily linked with a move to Roma. Xhaka was utilised as a left-back by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta in 2020-21.

#5 Donny van de Beek

Donny van de Beek of Manchester United

The 2020-21 season was not kind to Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek. After barely featuring for Manchester United, injury forced him to withdraw from the Netherlands' squad for Euro 2020.

A product of the Ajax academy, Van de Beek was a crucial cog of the team in the 2018-19 season when Ajax reached the Champions League semi-finals. An intelligent player, the Netherlands international joined Manchester United last summer for £35 million. He was seen as a player who would provide competition to stars like Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba, but that did not happen.

Van de Beek made just four starts in the Premier League, scoring one goal and providing one assist. The 24-year-old was often an unused substitute. So it remains to be seen what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans are for him next season. Van de Beek has been linked with moves to Inter Milan and Arsenal.

#4 Miralem Pjanic

Miralem Pjanic of Barcelona

One of the most controversial deals in recent history occurred when Juventus and Barcelona decided to swap midfielders. Arthur Melo joined the Serie A giants, while Miralem Pjanic signed for Barcelona.

A season later, it would be fair to say that both players did not enjoy the best of seasons. Pjanic, who was regarded as one of the best midfielders in Serie A, was a squad player at Barcelona, making just six La Liga starts and failing to provide a goal or an assist.

The 31-year-old, well known for his creativity and technical qualities, has been linked with a return to Juventus. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich and Chelsea have also been touted as potential destinations.

