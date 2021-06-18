5 Arsenal stars who need to leave to further their career

Arsenal endured a disappointing 2020-21 season with Mikel Arteta and his group of players subject to intense criticism after some extremely poor performances.

The club will have to get a lot of things right this summer. Arsenal were linked heavily with Norwich City's Emiliano Buendia, but the Argentine ultimately joined Aston Villa. The move is yet another sign that clubs outside the Premier League's traditional "top-six" are growing in strength, and Arsenal will have to match that ambition.

Many players have already been linked with the club, including the likes of James Maddison, Max Aarons and Albert Sambi Lokonga. Arsenal will have to act quickly as far as transfers are concerned.

With a big overhaul set to take place at the Emirates, certain players will leave the club in the summer.

5 Players who are unlikely to receive opportunities at Arsenal in the 2021-22 campaign

#5 Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah has slowed down after a hot start to his Arsenal career

A highly-rated talent during his days in the Arsenal academy, Eddie Nketiah has found game time hard to come by in the first XI during the 2020-21 season.

The 22-year old was a squad player for Mikel Arteta's side in the season gone by. He made just 4 league starts, scoring two goals and providing an assist. While the talent is evident, Nketiah could do with a change in scenery. It looks unlikely that he will get ahead of the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Bukayo Saka and even Nicolas Pepe in the Arsenal first-team.

Eddie Nketiah received a new contract proposal from Arsenal days ago, as reported by @theathleticuk. There’s still nothing agreed as of today. ⚪️🔴 #AFC



West Ham, Watford, Crystal Palace are interested. Bayer Leverkusen are pushing since months to sign him on a permanent deal. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2021

West Ham United, Bayer Leverkusen and Crystal Palace are said to be interested in signing the England U21 international. Nketiah has previously spent some time on loan at Leeds United in the Championship.

Also Read: Euro 2020: 5 players who could impress in unfamiliar positions

#4 Hector Bellerin

It could be the end of the road for Hector Bellerin at Arsenal

Like Eddie Nketiah, Hector Bellerin came through the Arsenal academy and for a time it looked like Arsenal had found a permanent fixture at the right-back spot for the next decade.

However, Bellerin suffered a serious knee injury in 2019, and has struggled for consistency in form since then. Renowned for his pace, the Spain international was not a constant starter last season for Arsenal as Arteta utilised the likes of Cedric Soares and Calum Chambers in the right-back position.

On Hector Bellerin, no agreement with any interested parties yet. Villarreal among teams looking at a deal for him, Atletico too if Trippier goes, Sevilla now linked.



Emery a huge admirer of Bellerin, tried to sign him at PSG. Arsenal looking for £20m. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) June 17, 2021

Bellerin made 24 starts in the Premier League last season, scoring one goal and providing two assists. The 26-year old has been persistently linked with a move away from Arsenal for some time now, with Villarreal, Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Betis suggested as possible destinations.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Barcelona acting decisively in the transfer market, Manchester United working on Sancho and more

Fabrizio Romano has joined Sportskeeda. Check Here!

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Parimal Dagdee