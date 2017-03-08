5 stars from relegation-threatened Premier League teams who could move to big clubs

Their teams may be down and out but they continue to fight and impress for bright futures.

Jordan Pickford has been touted by many as a future England number 1

We're at a stage in the Premier League where we have a clearer idea of which teams could go down and which could stay in the Premier League for another season. David Moyes’ Sunderland seem to be stuck in a rut. It's a case of one step forward and two steps backwards.

Likewise, Aitor Karanka's Middlesbrough seemingly look like they could head back into the Championship. Despite showing promise early in the season, the North Yorkshire club are in dire need of victories should they continue to their story in England's top tier.

Sam Allardyce's Crystal Palace and Marco Silva's Hull City are the other clubs flirting with the danger zone despite finding a bit of form in recent weeks. So, here's looking at five of the best players from the aforementioned four clubs who could sign for a top-ten Premier League club in the summer:

#5 Jordan Pickford – Sunderland

23-year-old Jordan Pickford is one of the standout performers for Sunderland in this relegation-threatened season of theirs. The Black Cats have a stubborn record of not being the side that falls down into the Championship but it looks like even the talented English shot-stopper can't stop that from happening again this season.

Pickford is being scouted by Arsenal, Liverpool, and Everton every week. He has performed admirably for David Moyes’ side and has age on his side to ensure he becomes on the better young keepers to come out of the British isles in recent seasons.

Currently valued at €5 million by transfermarkt.com, the English international could command a fee almost double of that valuation even if his side fails to survive in the Premier League at the end of the current season.

Interested Clubs: Arsenal, Everton, and Liverpool