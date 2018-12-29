5 strikers Chelsea could look to sign in January

Chelsea will look to add a striker to their team in January to pose a serious title challenge this season

Chelsea has not been able to replace the legendary striker Didier Drogba since the Ivorian left the club in 2012. The Blues splashed £50 Million to acquire the services of Spanish striker Fernando Torres from Liverpool in an attempt to fill the void that was left by the Ivorian striker but the Spaniard never lived up to the mammoth transfer fees paid to sign him.

Torres managed only 45 goals for Chelsea from his 172 appearances before leaving out on loan to join AC Milan. He later joined his boyhood club Atletico Madrid.

Diego Costa was close to filling the legendary strikers' boot at Stamford Bridge before leaving the club unceremoniously to rejoin his former club Atletico Madrid. The Blues search for another striker continued as they splashed a record fee £60 Million to sign Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid in 2017.

The Blues later added Olivier Giroud to their ranks in January 2018 a transfer shocked the world football as he joined from Chelsea London rivals Arsenal.

Both the strikers have failed to impress their new manager as Sarri has resorted to playing Eden Hazard as false nine instead of picking on his natural strikers. Alvaro Morata has 5 goals in 14 League appearances with Giroud only scoring one goal in 15 appearances.

Lack of goals from their strikers could prompt the Blues to sign a striker in January for them to compete with other top Premier League side with high-flying strikers and to qualify for Champions League having missed out last season.

Here is a look at the five strikers that Maurizio Sarri's side could sign in January to enable them to finish in the top for this season.

#5 Alassane Plea

Borussia Mönchengladbach hit man Alassane Plea

The French striker has taken Bundesliga by storm since joining German side Borussia Mönchengladbach in the summer for a fee reported to be around €25 million from the French side Nice.

Plea has been instrumental in Borussia Mönchengladbach high-flying start to the season as they sit third in the Bundesliga table nine point off Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund.

The former OGC Nice striker has made a blistering start to his Bundesliga career finding the back of the net nine times and providing three assists including a clinical 13-minute hat-trick against Werder Bremen.

The French striker's intelligent runs behind opposition defense and his long shoots would be very important for Chelsea in the second half of the season. The creativity of Eden Hazard could get out the best out of the French striker at the Stamford Bridge.

