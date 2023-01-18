5 strikers Manchester United could sign this summer 

After a rocky start to life as Manchester United manager, Dutch tactician Erik ten Hag has turned the ship around at Old Trafford. The Red Devils are currently fourth in the Premier League, one point behind champions Manchester City and nine behind league leaders Arsenal, whom they face this weekend.

The departure of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo earlier this season rocked the team, leaving Anthony Martial as the only remaining option at the No. 9 position. Reactions to Dutch striker Wout Weghorst joining on loan from Burnley have been conflicted so far.

The Old Trafford leadership should look for a striker to lead the line for years to come, as Weghorst is only a backup option for six months. Here are a few elite strikers Manchester United could look to sign this summer:

#5 Randal Kolo Muani - France and Eintracht Frankfurt

Randal Kolo Muani in action for France against Argentina in the 2022 World Cup Finals

Randal Kolo Muani was called up to France's 2022 World Cup team following Christopher Nkunku's injury. His outstanding play for Eintracht Frankfurt, where he has scored 5 goals and provided 2 assists since joining from Nantes in June 2022, led to Didier Deschamps choosing him over Anthony Martial as France's backup striker.

Kolo Muani grabbed his opportunity to make a mark on the biggest stage in world football with both hands. He scored France's second goal against Morocco in the semifinals and contributed significantly in the final against Argentina. He earned a penalty after entering the final as a substitute to ignite an incredible comeback that forced extra time.

His spectacular World Cup performances sparked a lot of transfer rumors in January, but nothing has materialized so far. This suggests that he might be available over the summer. Given that Randal Kolo Muani is 24 years old, Manchester United would be prudent to invest in him.

#4 Lautaro Martinez - Argentina and Inter Milan

FC Internazionale v Hellas Verona - Serie A

Since moving from Racing Club to Inter Milan in 2018, Lautaro Martinez has become one of the best strikers in Serie A. He has scored 67 goals in 153 games for the Italian powerhouse. He has forged a strong partnership with Romelu Lukaku, helping Inter Milan win their 19th Scudetto in 2021.

His impressive achievements have led to rumors of him joining elite European teams. Despite being pushed down the pecking order by Julian Alvarez in Argentina's World Cup campaign, Lautaro Martinez remains one of the best scorers in Europe's major leagues and might start up front for Manchester United.

#3 Jonathan David - Canada and Lille

Belgium v Canada: Group F - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Since moving from Belgian side Gent to Lille, Jonathan David has grown into one of the best young strikers in Ligue 1. The Canadian striker scored 13 goals during the 2020-21 season and was crucial to Lille's unexpected Ligue 1 triumph.

David bagged 15 league goals in the 2021-22 season, but has already scored 12 in 19 games so far this campaign. His goal tally demonstrates that he's enhancing his killer instinct and has the potential to become a lethal striker.

David, 23, is yet to reach his prime and might turn out to be a wise acquisition for Manchester United.

#2 Victor Osimhen – Nigeria and Napoli

Atalanta BC v SSC Napoli - Serie A

Ever since his transfer to Napoli from French team Lille in 2019, Victor Osimhen has been a revelation. His first season in Naples was threatened by injuries, but he is now demonstrating why the Italian powerhouse splashed the cash to acquire his services.

The Nigerian striker has been in sensational form this season, notching 12 goals in 14 Serie A outings while also providing three assists. His goals have propelled Napoli to the top of the Serie A standings, where they have a nine-point lead over champions AC Milan, and will be crucial if the side are to win their first Scudetto in 33 years.

Osimhen recently scored twice in a 5-1 demolition of Juventus to maintain Napoli's lead. He has also broken the record for most goals scored by a Nigerian in Serie A in his second season in Italy, overtaking Simmy Nwankwo's tally of 31 goals earlier this season.

Osimhen's aerial threat could also be a major problem for opposition defenders and the addition of the Nigerian striker could be crucial to Manchester United's future success.

#1 Harry Kane – England and Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Striker Harry Kane

With 265 goals in 413 games for Tottenham Hotspur, Harry Kane has had a distinguished playing career. The Englishman will definitely start for Manchester United as he has long been the best striker in the Premier League.

Kane has three golden boots in the Premier League and also finished as the top scorer at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Kane has received numerous individual honors, and the Manchester United team would benefit greatly from his leadership.

Kane, who is 29 years old and in the prime of his career, would be a terrific addition to the Manchester United team.

