5 strikers Pep Guardiola could sign for Manchester City in 2022

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have been looking for a striker for over a year now.
Having been linked with several players in the past, Manchester City seemed to have locked in on Harry Kane in preseason. The Englishman has been in excellent form over the past few seasons and seemed to have hit his peak last season, winning both the Golden Boot and the Playmaker awards in the Premier League.
Manchester City were in hot pursuit of Kane, even submitting a couple of bids for the Tottenham Hotspur man. Their bids were rejected by club chairman Daniel Levy, who ensured Kane stayed at the club. Sergio Aguero's departure had further complicated affairs at the club.
City are still in need of an orthodox striker in their ranks. There is no doubt they will go above and beyond this year to ensure they sign a top-class striker who helps their quest for the elusive UEFA Champions League.
#5. Robert Lewandowski - Bayern Munich
Robert Lewandowski is arguably the best striker in world football.
The Polish attacker has been at Bayern Munich since 2014 and boasts an incredible goalscoring record. Lewandowski has made over 350 appearances for the club, scoring a mammoth 328 goals.
Lewandowski has certainly enjoyed his fair share of success with Bayern. It was recently reported that the Pole may be allowed to leave Bayern this year if the right bid came along.
Considering that Pep Guardiola has already coached Lewandowski at Bayern, it would not be insane to think that the pair might reunite at Manchester City. Despite turning 33 recently, Lewandowski only seems to be getting better.
#4. Jonathan David - Lille
Jonathan David has found himself on the watchlist of several clubs over the past couple of years.
The Canadian forward has been with Lille since 2020 and has built quite a reputation for himself. Still only 22, the player is slowly developing into one of the world's top attacking talents.
David has previously represented Gent in Belgium, where he spent two years before signing for Lille. He rose to prominence last season when he scored 13 league goals for the club.
David has only improved this season and has already registered 12 league goals in just 20 appearances. With almost half the season left to go, there is no doubt David will end the season in even higher demand.