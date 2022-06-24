5 strikers who would be perfect targets for Manchester United

Manchester United's 2021-22 campaign was quite disastrous on all fronts. After a couple of seasons of improvement under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Red Devils regressed considerably last term and were nowhere near their best.

Solskjaer was sacked halfway through the season and even his successor and interim manager Ralf Rangnick failed to turn things around for them.

37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo was Manchester United's best player last season, scoring 24 goals and providing three assists in 38 appearances across all competitions. But even the legendary forward struggled to sustain his form over prolonged spells during the 2021-22 season.

Manchester United are currently heading into the 2022-23 season with Ronaldo as their main striker. While he might still be able to deliver the goods in the upcoming campaign, it's high time the Red Devils planned for the future.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five strikers who would be perfect targets for Manchester United.

#5 Tammy Abraham (AS Roma)

Tammy Abraham might feel a little hard done with the way he was shown the exit door at Chelsea last summer. He did a fairly good job at Stamford Bridge over the course of his stay there. Abraham was signed in August 2021 by AS Roma on a deal worth €40 million.

In his debut season at AS Roma under the tutelage of Jose Mourinho, Abraham flourished into one of the finest young strikers in Europe.

He scored 26 goals and provided five assists in 52 appearances across all competitions for the Giallorossi. His eight goals in the Europa Conference League were vital to their triumphant run in the competition.

Abraham has shown in the past that he has what it takes to cut it in the Premier League. His link-up play and work rate underwent a marked improvement under Jose Mourinho at AS Roma last season. He could prove to be a great option for Manchester United.

However, Abraham won't come for cheap as he is tied to AS Roma until 2026. According to Calciomercato, Manchester United are plotting a move for the 24-year-old striker.

#4 Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen)

Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick was in fine goalscoring form last season. The tall and strong Czech Republic centre-forward was also the joint-top scorer (5 goals) alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Euro 2020.

Schick could prove to be a great frontman for Erik ten Hag's Manchester United project. Not only is the 26-year-old a good finisher thanks to both his striking and heading abilities, but he is also excellent at hold-up play.

He is the type of striker who can help bring Manchester United's pacy wingers Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho into play quite a lot. Schick possesses great technique and is also pretty adept at progressing the ball.

However, he signed a contract extension with Bayer Leverkusen as recently as May 26 which ties him to the club until 2027. This means that the Bundesliga outfit are under no pressure to sell and United will need to fork out a fortune to get him.

But there's little doubt over the fact that Schick could be a great long-term successor to Ronaldo at Manchester United.

#3 Jonathan David (Lille)

Canadian striker Jonathan David has been turning heads with his performances for Lille over the past couple of campaigns. He scored 19 goals in 48 appearances across all competitions for Lille in the 2021-22 season.

Although David struggled for form towards the end of the season, he was still one of Lille's most important players thanks to his overall contributions on the pitch.

The Canada international is a dynamic forward who can play as a number 9 and as an attacking midfielder behind the striker. CBS Sports reported in May that Manchester United manager Ten Hag had earmarked David as a transfer target this summer.

Only 22, David can be a long-term solution to United's striking problems. His movement is top-notch and once he turns on the afterburners, there is no catching up with him. His link-up play is also praiseworthy.

David is far from the finished product. But if he were to come to Manchester United and be mentored by Ronaldo, he could eventually blossom into a top striker as the potential is definitely there.

#2 Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen's involvement in the 2021-22 season was limited due to multiple injury issues. He still scored 18 goals and provided six assists in 32 appearances across all competitions for the Partenopei.

Osimhen's unavailability due to various injury problems did have an adverse effect on Napoli's Serie A title challenge last term. The 23-year-old definitely has a bright future in the game. He is a tall, strong and quick striker who can be a menacing presence in the final third thanks to his movement and ability to hold on to the ball.

Manchester United have been linked with Osimhen in the past and at just 23 years of age, he could be a welcome addition to their attacking department.

#1 Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez is one of the best young strikers in the world. He played a crucial role in Inter Milan's Serie A triumph in the 2020-21 season. The Argentina international was a standout performer for the Nerazzurri last term as well.

He scored 25 goals and provided four assists in 49 appearances across all competitions for Inter Milan in the 2021-22 season. The 24-year-old is a technically gifted striker blessed with good dribbling skills and finishing ability.

His diminutive stature could beguile opponents into thinking he's a pushover, but Martinez is far from it. He is quite strong and is a workhorse as well. Martinez would be an excellent signing for Manchester United.

However, Tottenham Hotspur are the side that have been extensively linked with the Argentinian striker this summer. Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla reported last week (June 17) that he expects Spurs to make a bid in excess of €90 million for Martinez.

