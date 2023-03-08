5 strongest defences in Europe’s top 5 leagues in the 2022-23 season

As we all know the famous quote by the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson, "attack wins you games, defence wins you titles."

The ability to keep clean sheets and concede fewer goals is often the hallmark of a successful team.

Keeping that in mind, today we will be exploring the five clubs with the least goals conceded among Europe’s top five leagues: the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, and Ligue 1.

We will also highlight key players who have been instrumental in their success, including goalkeepers and defenders.

Whether you are a fan of these clubs or simply a football enthusiast interested in the tactical side of the game, this article will provide you with valuable insights into the best defensive teams in Europe’s top five leagues. Let's dive in and explore these impressive teams that have kept their opponents at bay.

5. S.S. Lazio

SS Lazio are enjoying an excellent season

In a Serie A season that has provided maximum entertainment and surprise, Lazio have maintained a superb defensive record.

The Biancocelesti have been excellent under Maurizio Sarri this season, and the stats are there to justify this. They have only conceded 19 goals this season, three less than their rivals, Napoli.

They are able to achieve this with a back four of Patric, Hysaj, Marusic and Romagnoli. These defenders start off playing from the back to avoid being pressed by the opposition.

Their 4-3-3 Sarri Ball tactic is also employed to force their opponents to attack from the wings, and they are excellent in defending from out wide.

Lazio may have conceded more goals than Napoli, but they can boast of having kept 14 clean sheets in the league compared to Napoli’s 12.

They even beat Napoli by a lone goal in their last game.

4. Real Madrid

Despite some cracks, Real Madrid's defence is still one of the best

Real Madrid have been one of Europe’s most consistent teams for the past 10 years. This period has seen them win many titles courtesy of their solid defense and attack.

With just 18 goals conceded in La Liga, Los Blancos are still in the title race, but would need a bit of luck and improved play to win the league. However, their defense does have Thibaut Courtois to thank for his saves.

They have focused largely on attack, but somehow, their defence has found a way to remain solid.

Real are having a fairly good season, and while they have just nine clean sheets, they are conceding fewer goals.

3. Newcastle United

Newcastle United have been defensively solid

It is a surprise to see Newcastle on this list, as they are a club that came back from relegation as early as 2017 and finished 11th two seasons ago.

Their run in the Premier League has been sensational with excellent performances from key players.

The Tyneside club have only let in 17 goals this season and are statistically one of the best defensive teams in the league. With an impressive save percentage of 79.7%, Nick Pope has cemented his position as one of the top goalkeepers in the league.

The back four of Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, Kieran Trippier and Dan Burn have all upped their game and are defending like world class.

Although results haven’t been going their way lately, there is a sense of optimism that Newcastle United will bounce back.

2. Napoli

Napoli have been sensational in the Serie A this season.

The level of competition in Serie A has increased significantly over the past five years, and Napoli can credit themselves for stepping up their game.

Napoli have been in excellent form this season, losing only 2 games in Serie A and conceding 16, the least among all teams in the league up till now. Summer signing, Kim Min-Jae has been a force in Napoli's defence, along with goalkeeper Alex Meret.

Their summer signing bolstered their defense and they can go into any match, confident of securing a result as their defence takes care of any threat at the back.

1. Barcelona

FC Barcelona are on course to win La Liga this season

Everyone knows that Barcelona have struggled so much when it comes to having a solid defense. For years, the Blaugrana have been looking for profiles that can match the club’s identity and still be world class.

It may seem like they have found a working, winning formula, as it is extremely rare to concede just eight goals in a league such as La Liga up till this point in the season. And to top that, they have recorded an astounding 18 clean sheets.

The combination of Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde and of course, Marc Andre ter Stegen have been excellent for the club.

Barcelona have been thoroughly superb at the back and their first place in the league signifies how much they have improved since Xavi took over as manager.

