5 summer signings who have impressed at their new clubs this season

The 2022 summer transfer window officially closed on September 1 across most top football leagues in Europe.

A couple of European clubs such as Chelsea, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester United spent huge sums of money to strengthen their respective teams.

Overall, the Premier League were the biggest spenders, after splashing out a whooping €2.2 billion on incoming transfers. They were followed by the Serie A: €749 million, Ligue 1: €558 million, and La Liga: €505 million.

While some summer signings are gradually taking to adapt to their new environments, others are already repaying the transfer fees their clubs spent on them.

As such, this article will look at five players who currently have a decent start at their new clubs this season.

#5 Aurélien Tchouaméni

Tchouameni has been impressive for Real Madrid this season

The French midfielder is currently having a good start to life at his new club Real Madrid after sealing a big-money move this summer.

Recall that Los Blancos spent a transfer fee in the region of €80 million to sign Aurélien Tchouaméni from French club AS Monaco.

The 22-year-old midfielder is relishing the opportunity to play for Real Madrid and is currently an integral part of Carlo Ancelotti's team.

He has so far played four games for Los Blancos. Tchouameni most recently won the man-of-the-match award against Real Betis over the weekend.

TC @totalcristiano Tchouameni vs Real Betis:



• 1 clearance Tchouameni vs Real Betis:• 91 touches• 89% pass accuracy• 1/2 dribbles completed• 1 chance created• 16/19 duels won• 14 possesion won• 7 tackles• 4 interceptions • 1 clearance https://t.co/RFbq9UJkqx

The French midfielder made seven tackles and one interception against Los Verdiblancos. He also had 89% pass accuracy and won possession for Real Madrid on 14 occasions.

#4 Lisandro Martinez

Martinez won Manchester United's player of the month award for August

Another player who is currently having a big impact at his new club having joined this summer is Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez.

The 24-year-old defender joined Manchester United from Dutch club side Ajax for a fee in the region of £56.7 million.

Martinez has gone on to form a solid partnership with French defender Rafael Varane in Erik Ten Hag's newly looked defense at Old Trafford.

The defensive partnership between Martinez and Varane has produced four wins in four games for Manchester United. They have also helped keep two clean sheets and conceded just two goals.

Lisandro Martinez @LisandrMartinez #MUFC Thanks to everyone for the recognition as Player of the Month, but our team spirit is the key for us to grow stronger. We share the fight, we share the rewards! Thanks to everyone for the recognition as Player of the Month, but our team spirit is the key for us to grow stronger. We share the fight, we share the rewards! ❤️🔴 #MUFC https://t.co/DuDypOSTWq

Martinez was also voted as the Red Devils' player of the month for August following his brilliant start to life at Old Trafford.

#3 Sadio Mane

Mane joined Bayern Munich this summer

Another high-profile summer signing who looks to have easily adapted to life at his new club is Senegalese winger Sadio Mane.

The 30-year-old forward secured a move to German giants Bayern Munich from Liverpool for a fee in the region of £35 million.

Mane is widely considered one of the best forward players in Europe at present. As expected, it didn't take him long to show his worth in the Bundesliga.

B/R Football @brfootball



Sadio Mané is making himself at home Five goals in six games for Bayern Munich.Sadio Mané is making himself at home Five goals in six games for Bayern Munich. Sadio Mané is making himself at home 🏡 https://t.co/5wzpSpKQNr

The Senegalese has so far scored an impressive five goals in six appearances for Bayern Munich across all competitions.

#2 Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski has made a huge impact at Barcelona since joining in the summer

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski secured a high-profile move from Bayern Munich to Barcelona in the summer. He was among a long list of top signings made by the Catalan club side.

The Spanish giants paid a transfer fee in the €45 million plus add-ons for the services of Lewandowski this summer.

Despite drawing a blank on his La Liga debut against Rayo Vallecano, the 33-year-old striker has since found his scoring touch.

B/R Football @brfootball Five La Liga goals already for Robert Lewandowski in four games 🤖 Five La Liga goals already for Robert Lewandowski in four games 🤖 https://t.co/zk28TlnTbS

Lewandowski currently leads the goal scoring chart in La Liga with an impressive five-goal tally after four league games for Barcelona.

#1 Erling Haaland

Haaland has scored 10 goals for Manchester City this season

Premier League champions Manchester City secured the services of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer for a fee in the region of £51 million.

The Norwegian forward is regarded as one of the most lethal centre-forwards in Europe and he is finding life easy at the Eithad Stadium.

Haaland has already hit double-digit figures in the Premier League after playing just six games. He scored his 10th league goal of the season against Aston Villa over the weekend, making him the fastest player to do so.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC No Premier League player has reached 10 goals in fewer games than Erling Haaland 🤯 No Premier League player has reached 10 goals in fewer games than Erling Haaland 🤯 https://t.co/U8XZYo36vf

The 22-year old striker has also scored back-to-back hat tricks against Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

