5 Summer signings who have disappointed in the Premier League

Prathamesh Murugesan

Vitoria Guimaraes v Arsenal FC: Group F - UEFA Europa League

The winter transfer window is now less than a month away, and Premier League clubs are already being linked with several high-profile players.

Many big clubs have underperformed in the league so far (read Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Arsenal), while some underdogs have surprised us by climbing up the table rapidly (Leicester City, Sheffield United, and Wolves).

Chelsea have also had their transfer ban cut short by half, allowing them to pursue transfer targets in January. Jadon Sancho is being heavily linked with the Blues after reports emerged that he was feeling scapegoated at Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester United and Arsenal will surely want to strengthen their squads as they look to launch another bid for the top 4, while also preparing for the Europa League's knockout rounds.

Spurs are being linked with a few players that new boss Jose Mourinho will need, and Pep Guardiola will be eager to reinforce a defence that has lacked depth at Manchester City.

A lot of summer signings have impressed in the English top-flight as well, with the likes of Daniel James, Rodri, Joao Cancelo and Tanguy Ndombele seamlessly fitting into their new clubs.

However, there have been a fair share of disappointments. A lot of high-profile, big-money signings have struggled to adapt to their new environments. While it's still a bit early to classify them as flops, let's take a look at a few players who really need to step up their game:

#5 Moise Kean (Juventus to Everton for £27.5m)

Kean has struggled from a lack of game time at Everton

Moise Kean was one of the hottest young properties in Europe last season, as he burst onto the scene for both Juventus and Italy towards the end of the campaign.

The young striker made his debut for the Old Lady back in 2016 when he was only 16 years old, and spent the following season on loan at Verona. On his return to Turin, he scored an impressive 6 goals in 13 Serie A appearances, leading to a call-up to Italy's senior squad.

He scored his first goal for his country in March this year in Euro qualifying, as his profile continued to grow. With the return of Gonzalo Higuain from a loan spell at Chelsea, Kean made the brave decision to leave Juve in search of more game time in the summer.

Everton signing him for almost £30 million was seen as a huge coup for the Toffees. The likes of Cenk Tosun and Dominic Calvert-Lewin haven't worked out for them, and Kean should have had no trouble breaking into the starting XI.

However, he's started only 2 games so far, and scored 1 goal in 11 league appearances. While he did suffer from a lack of playing time, he's also failed to grab the opportunities he has received.

He's still only 19 though, and with the sacking of Marco Silva and the appointment of Duncan Ferguson, he could still turn things around.

