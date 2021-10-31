5 superstars who can return to their former clubs in 2022

The summer transfer window of 2021 was a wild ride, to say the least, witnessing some of the most bizarre signings in recent history. Following a silent showing in the previous year, due to the financial constraints imposed by the ongoing pandemic, clubs desperately needed quality reinforcements to compete with their rivals. Subsequently, a flurry of free transfers, big-money signings as well as unexpected homecomings were authorized this term.

Most recent instances of players returning to their former clubs

Owing to the romantic aspect of the game, several players succumb to their desire of returning to former clubs in an attempt to relive their glory days of the past. Conforming to this pattern, goalkeeping legend Gianluigi Buffon recently ended his 19-year-old love affair with Juventus by joining boyhood club Parma earlier this year.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo's €15 million return to Manchester United is undoubtedly the most unanticipated homecoming in recent history. Following three decent seasons with the Bianconeri, Ronaldo decided to jump ship this year, signing for the Red Devils towards the end of the transfer window. Aside from the Portuguese superstar, Ashley Young, Eric Garcia and Kevin-Prince Boateng are some of the other notable names who secured moves to their former sides in 2021.

With unrest in their surroundings becoming a common theme in the current footballing era, several players have been rumored to be vying for a potential return to their former clubs. On that note, let's take a look at five superstars who could stage a return to their former sides in 2022:

#5 Paul Pogba to Juventus

Pogba is yet to sign a contract extension

Kicking off our list in fifth place is contract rebel Paul Pogba. The French midfielder is currently struggling to find agreeable terms with his employers Manchester United over an extension to his current contract, which is set to expire in 2022. As such, Pogba has been linked with every elite club in Europe.

Turin has emerged as a possible destination for the 28-year-old midfielder, with Juventus eyeing to rope in their former star on a free transfer. Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has done little to resolve the situation, adding fuel to the controversy at every given opportunity. The super-agent has publicly stated that the future of his big-shot client is still in the air, with no principal deal with United currently in the pipeline.

Five years since his record-breaking €105 million return to Old Trafford, Pogba has failed to truly find his footing. Despite his obvious talent, he has struggled with consistency. In addition to Juventus, both Real Madrid and Barcelona are also reportedly keeping tabs on Pogba, meaning it will not be easy to acquire his signature.

#4 Christopher Nkunku to PSG

Nkunku scored a hat-trick against Manchester City this season

Christopher Nkunku has exploded onto life ever since he swapped the Parc des Princes for the Red Bull Arena. At RB Leipzig, Nkunku has discovered the freedom his talent needed to fully unearth his potential. In 98 games for the German giants, the attacking midfielder has registered 21 goals with a further 32 assists.

A product of the PSG academy, Nkunku was let go by Les Parisiens in 2019, in what looks like a short-sighted move now. The talented attacker could only muster 15 goal contributions for the French stalwarts in 78 appearances, playing a bit-part role in his four-year stint with the senior squad. Subsequently, Leipzig were able to snatch him out of PSG's hands for a cut-price rate of €13 million.

However, the nine-time Ligue 1 champions are seemingly regretting their decision to let a generational talent like Nkunku slip away. If reports are to be believed, PSG will attempt to correct their mistake by chasing his signature, come 2022. Having been drawn into the same Champions League group as his previous and possible future employers, Nkunku has the stage set for him to secure a big-money move next summer. Should Kylian Mbappe leave for Real Madrid in 2022, Nkunku would not be a bad replacement by any means.

