5 superstars who could leave their clubs in January

Well, the January transfer window is quite unlike the summer transfer window, to say the least. It's an entirely different scene. Clubs will have had a little while to assess the options at their disposal and they'll try to make sure that they make the right decisions because not a lot of funds would be available halfway through a season.

A lot of pre-contract agreements are also written up for free agents from January. But it doesn't mean that January signings can't be just like the high-profile summer transfer window signings. Manchester United signing Bruno Fernandes is a case in point.

On that note, let's take a look at five high-profile stars who could leave their clubs in January.

#5 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea)

Olivier Giroud proved to be something of a serendipitous find towards the end of last season for Chelsea when Tammy Abraham was struggling with form and injury. The Frenchman has, however, returned to the fringes this season once again with the pairing of Tammy Abraham and Timo Werner preferred over him.

As per reports, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are among the Premier League teams that are interested in signing him this January. And it is also being widely reported that Giroud also has his heart set on a move away from Stamford Bridge in search of more minutes.

Giroud scored a late winner against Rennes to enable Chelsea to go top of their UEFA Champions League group. The reports further add that Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United will face stiff competition from the likes of Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami.

Olivier Giroud sends Chelsea to the next round in the 91st minute 😤 pic.twitter.com/JcPEPlTIlC — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 24, 2020

#4 Isco (Real Madrid)

Isco has fallen in and out favour at Real Madrid and now it looks like the time has finally come for the Spaniard to leave the Santiago Bernabeu. Isco's father and agent Paco Alarcon talked to Spanish radio El Larguero recently and revealed that he son wants to move out of Real Madrid.

“Right now we have not received offers, but he wants to try in another league. Staying [until the summer] would not be a problem

Under Zinedine Zidane, Isco's prominence has faded greatly and he has fallen down the pecking order as he has not been able to make an impact whenever he's been deployed. As such, Real Madrid might just sell him if a good offer comes for him in the winter because they have enough squad depth without him.

“Isco would like to try another league. But we don’t have any official bid right now, staying at Real Madrid won’t be a problem”, his agent said tonight to @ellarguero. Keep an eye on his future on next months... 🇪🇸 #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 24, 2020