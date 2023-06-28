5 superstars who might not be wanted at their clubs anymore

While it's common for footballers to outgrow their clubs, it happens the other way around too. Clubs can outgrow one of their superstars due to a multitude of reasons. Tactical changes which lead to a change in the position or role of a player can often render them ineffective.

Clubs also evolve and adapt and the profile of players they need can change as well. In other cases, the arrival of a new player or the emergence of the opportunity to sign a top player can often displace a veteran superstar from the starting XI.

Furthermore, financial issues could also prove to be a major reason why certain top teams will want to part ways with a superstar who is on their payroll.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five superstars who might not be wanted by their clubs anymore.

#5 Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Brentford FC - Premier League

Joao Cancelo joined Bayern Munich in the January transfer window earlier this year on a loan deal for the second half of the 2022-23 season. Cancelo impressed in parts, scoring a goal and providing six assists in 21 appearances in all competitions for the Bavarians.

However, Bayern Munich have now decided not to sign the Portuguese full-back on a permanent basis. The 29-year-old reportedly earns £250,000 per week at City and he is not in Pep Guardiola's plans for the future.

The duo reportedly had multiple run-ins and that was one of the main reasons why Cancelo was shipped out on loan. Italian journalist Rudy Galetti claims that Barcelona are now interested in Cancelo and have approached both the player and the club to sound out a potential deal.

#4 Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich)

FC Bayern München v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga

Bayern Munich signed Sadio Mane from Liverpool last summer in the hopes that the Senegalese superstar could help fill the void left by the departing Robert Lewandowski. However, the consensus seems to be that Mane's debut campaign at the Allianz Arena was below par.

The 31-year-old scored just 12 goals and provided six assists in 38 appearances in all competitions for the Bavarians. To make matters worse, Mane was also suspended in April after a bust-up with teammate Leroy Sane in the dressing room.

Bayern are scouring the transfer market for a striker and it looks like they've deemed Mane surplus to requirements at the club, as per reports.

#3 David de Gea (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea may have won the Premier League Golden Glove Award this season but he has been no stranger to criticism of late. De Gea is not a well-rounded modern goalkeeper who is good with the ball at his feet. He is sloppy in possession and his distribution is awful.

De Gea is also capable of pulling off the occasional howler and his misgivings have put United on the backfoot far too many times in crucial situations. As such, a large section of the Red Devils' fanbase wants to see him leave and even the club seems to be in two minds about giving him a new deal.

De Gea's current contract with Manchester United expires at the end of the month. According to English journalist Laurie Whitwell, the Spaniard had agreed a new contract and even signed it. However, United then withdrew the proposal and offered a lower salary.

De Gea is yet to accept the new terms and his future remains unresolved right now.

#2 Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Chelsea is Mason Mount's boyhood club. His rise to prominence under Frank Lampard and subsequent successes under Thomas Tuchel had endeared him to the Stamford Bridge faithful and he was tipped to become the next big superstar at the club.

However, after a disappointing 2022-23 campaign, it looks like Mount and Chelsea are going to part ways. Mount has reportedly already rejected a new contract and has told Chelsea that he wants to join Manchester United.

Fabrizio Romano claims that Chelsea and United will discuss a potential deal further this week. The Blues have already rejected three bids from Manchester United, the latest being as high as £55 million.

But Chelsea are only holding out for a higher sum and that highlights the fact that the English midfielder is no longer wanted at his club.

#1 Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)

Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern München: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Neymar has certainly been a good signing for Paris Saint-Germain. They shelled out €222 million to secure his services in 2017.

While he fell just short of taking them to the promised land and winning the Champions League despite coming agonizingly close in the 2019-20 season, Neymar's individual brilliance has been a feature of PSG's matches since he joined the club.

The Brazil international's 2022-23 campaign, however, was rather underwhelming. Neymar started last season off on a very promising note. However, injury and fitness issues crept in as the season wore on and he was even booed by the Parc des Princes faithful following PSG's Champions League exit.

Now it looks like PSG are open to cashing in on Neymar. He earns a fortune in wages and is mostly only available for half a season due to his injury problems. As such, the famous Neymar-PSG tie-up could come to an end this summer.

