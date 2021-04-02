5 superstars who need to leave their current clubs

Antoine Griezmann

Some of these players need to find a new club to get back to their best.

There are a lot of variables at play when it comes to a footballer having a successful stint at a club. Different clubs have different philosophies and styles of play and the going gets even more complicated when a managerial change happens.

Over the past few seasons, we have seen some of the big names in football struggle to keep their levels up. This dip in form has been facilitated by a multitude of reasons and if it's not easy for the individual to produce his best at a club or if the environment is not conducive to his growth, the best option is leave for greener pastures.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who should leave their current club.

#5 Christian Pulisic - Chelsea

Chelsea v Everton - Premier League

In the latter part of last season, Christian Pulisic was arguably Chelsea's best player. His trickery and composure in the final third made him a handful to deal with for Premier League defenders and he looked set to have a great future at Stamford Bridge.

But the 2020-21 season has not worked out to his liking. The 22-year-old, who is one of the most talented wingers in the English top-flight right now, has started just 10 Premier League games for the Blues this term.

He has scored just two goals and provided two assists for Chelsea from 28 appearances across all competitions this season and is used sparingly by new manager Thomas Tuchel.

Players like Pulisic do not seem to have a place in Tuchel's system as the German coach prefers wing-backs and attacking midfielders to out-and-out wingers. At 22, Pulisic has shown us glimpses of his world-class abilities and now would be a bad time for him to have his growth tampered with.

That was ridiculous from Pulisic 🔥pic.twitter.com/UxIcYyCI3D — N (@Nino12x) March 28, 2021

#4 Aymeric Laporte - Manchester City

West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City - Premier League

The Manchester City centre-back, who was viewed as the Cityzens' main man in defense for years to come, is now playing second fiddle to John Stones. Manchester City roped in Ruben Dias last summer and the Portuguese has been incredible at the back for them.

But what has backfired for Laporte is John Stones' revival at Manchester City. The Englishman has also formed a formidable partnership with Ruben Dias in defense and it looks like Pep Guardiola will stick with them for the foreseeable future.

Aymeric Laporte is one of the best defenders in the Premier League without a doubt. He is also well aware of the fact that he will need to move to get more minutes and a transfer could very well be on the cards for Laporte, whose position looked so secure just last summer.

