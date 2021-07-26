5 superstars who have not been respected by their own fans

Football fans demand a lot from their clubs and their players, and in return, give a lot of respect to those who they perceive as having tried their very best.

However, there are a few players fans do not respond to due to a variety of reasons. Players are expected to form a bond with their club's fanbase, through social media interaction or through their performances on the field, which not everyone is able to do.

No player is bigger than the club, and this statement has done the rounds quite often in recent years. With player power on the rise and agents like Mino Raiola calling the shots, loyalty is in short supply.

On that note, here's a look at five superstars who have not been respected by their own fans.

#5 Granit Xhaka (Arsenal)

Granit Xhaka

With Granit Xhaka edging closer to the exit door at Arsenal, his legacy at the club could be defined by his mixed relationship with the club's fans.

The Switzerland international joined Arsenal from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016 for £40.5 million amid much fanfare. While he is clearly a talented player, Xhaka's temperament has often been questioned throughout his Arsenal stint. His aggressive style of play has also proved to be a source of frustration for the Arsenal faithful.

In 2019, then Arsenal manager Unai Emery named Xhaka the captain of the club. However, just a month later, the 28-year old was heavily jeered after he was substituted in a game against Crystal Palace. Xhaka retaliated by responding to the jeers, and a few days later, he was removed as the club captain.

An excellent passer, the former Basel man has been one of Arsenal's key players in recent years. It would not be surprising to see Xhaka do well at Roma, the club he has been linked to heavily. Nevertheless, it is evident Arsenal fans would not lose much sleep over Xhaka's transfer.

#4 Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

Paul Pogba

The scrutiny on Paul Pogba has been intense since he returned to Manchester United from Juventus in 2016 for a then world-record fee of £94.5 million.

A highly-rated talent during his early days with Manchester United, Pogba joined Juventus on a free transfer in 2012 and made his name as one of the best young players in the game. United did well to sign him in 2016, amid interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Pogba's second spell with the Old Trafford outfit, though, has been a mixed bag at best.

While the France international has shown glimpses of his world-class talent, he has often been heavily targetted by fans and critics. His lifestyle and his constantly changing hairstyles have not been received well by Manchester United fans, who believe Pogba should do more in Manchester United's midfield.

With just a year left in his contract, many fans are of the opinion that the club should sell Pogba this summer. Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with the Frenchman recently, but the Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to keep the 28-year-old.

