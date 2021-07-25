Ranking the 5 best forwards in the last decade

Goals win games, and that is the main reason why forwards are so expensive in the game of football.

Some of the best players in the world are regarded to be attackers, with their contributions often the difference between a win and a loss. Not many are able to maintain their quality for a sustained period of time, but the few that do are valued exceptionally highly.

The last decade has seen some of the best forwards in the world operate. With managers putting more emphasis on attacking and fluid football, the importance of top-quality forwards has never been as high as it is at the moment.

We rank the 5 best forwards in the last decade.

#5 Robert Lewandowski

The best striker in world football right now, Robert Lewandowski has continued the form he displayed throughout the last decade for club and country.

Lewandowski joined Borussia Dortmund in 2010 from Lech Poznan and soon established himself as one of the best strikers in the Bundesliga. After winning the Bundesliga twice with Borussia Dortmund, the Poland international joined Bayern Munich in 2014 on a free transfer, in a deal that has to go down as one of the best bargains in football history.

Robert Lewandowski has been voted Germany's Footballer of the Year for the second year in a row

For Bayern Munich, Lewandowski has made 329 appearances in all competitions, scoring 294 goals and providing 65 assists. The 32-year old has won seven Bundesliga titles and was the best player in the world during the 2019-20 season when Bayern Munich won the treble. He won the UEFA Men's Player of the Year for his performances that season.

#4 Neymar

Brazil v Argentina: Final - Copa America Brazil 2021

Neymar is regarded as one of the best players in world football, and is a talismanic presence for both club and country.

A prodigious talent during his Santos days, Neymar joined Barcelona in 2013. Here, the Brazil international would become one of the best players in the world, forming a feared attacking trident with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. Barcelona romped to a treble with the trio leading the attack.







How many trophies will they win together?

Neymar joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 for a world-record fee of £200 million. While Neymar was met with criticism after the move, the 29-year-old has done well with the Ligue 1 giants. While Paris Saint-Germain have been dominant domestically, Neymar helped them reach the Champions League final in 2020. He recently signed a contract extension with the club.

