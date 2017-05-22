Bundesliga 2016/17: 5 takeaways from the season

Hoffenheim's rise from being relegation candidates, Leipzig's marauding run to the top two and other takeaways from the Bundesliga season.

by Amit Mishra Top 5 / Top 10 22 May 2017, 21:51 IST

The red of RB Leipzig, not Bayern

Another enthralling Bundesliga season came to an end this past weekend. Although Bayern Munich had wrapped up their title win a few weeks ago – which has been the norm in recent history – there was quite a lot to play for on the final match day.

While Hamburg and Wolfsburg were involved in a relegation scrap, Hertha Berlin, Freiburg and Koln were vying for a place in the Europa League, a big deal for the three sides who haven't played in Europe for quite a long time.

There was no shortage of drama as position changes saw Koln qualifying for Europe and Hamburg saving themselves, yet again.

Though Bayern have established their hegemony over the League title, there were quite a few takeaways from the 2016-17 season. Here are five of them:

#5 Red Bull can give you wings, but not enough apparently

Okay, that was perhaps a bit harsh. For any promoted side, finishing second - ahead of the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Schalke and Borussia Monchengladbach – is a commendable achievement.

When Red Bull RasenBallsport Leipzig were promoted, there was quite a hullabaloo as many deemed them the enemy owing to their ownership model which violated the unique 50+1 rule. However, their approach was no-holds-barred. After all, you don't get to compete with Bayern by being the good guys.

Ralph Hassenhuttl's side played a brand of football that no one could complain about. With Ralf Rangnick as the sporting director, the geggenpressing model often reigned supreme. And the club had a smashing group of players to implement their style.

Leipzig went toe to toe with Bayern for nearly a season, even though they failed to beat the German giants in their two games. The likes of Emil Forsberg, Naby Keita and Timo Werner stood out and they will be a team to watch next season.

If they can fortify their squad, Bayern's title run could be under threat. For now, the scourge of East Germany will be delighted with a second-place finish.