5 Talking Points from Liverpool's sublime win against Manchester City

Liverpool FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Liverpool came out on top in a potentially crucial tie for the title race this year as they registered a 3-1 win over the title holders Manchester City. A controversial first goal followed by a sublime second gave them an early advantage, and an early second-half strike gave them all the impetus. Manchester City tried to mount a late return in the game but apart from a sole Bernardo Silva goal their efforts bore no fruit.

While the visitors dominated large parts of the game, their inability to finish off chances meant that Liverpool always had the upper hand in the game. The Reds maintained their threat in the game on the counter and made the best of their opportunities at the other end.

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City will feel hard done by in terms of many major decisions in the game. The Spanish boss was spotted raving about it on the touchline on a number of occasions and his ire regarding the decisions that weren't given in his team's favour was palpable.

Regardless of the manner of victory, it means that the gap between the two is now 9 points with 26 games to go this season. The loss puts City in fourth place, a point behind both Leicester City and Chelsea and they have plenty of work to do if they're going to close the gap but they will also need help from all quarters.

#1 The First Goal

Guardiola was incandescent that the first goal was allowed to stand

The biggest talking point of the game in the early minutes of the match as the ball ricocheted in Liverpool's box striking both Bernardo Silva and Trent Alexander-Arnold on the arm before the Reds broke to score at the other end from a fabulous Fabinho strike.

In controversial circumstances, the goal was allow to stand and Liverpool had an early lead upon which to build. One can only speculate to the reason for which the goal was allowed to stand but Silva's hand in the build-up meant that City could not have won a penalty for Alexander-Arnold's foul, but the play then progressed and Fabinho scored. So if the VAR was to disallow Liverpool's goal, they would be forced to give Manchester City a penalty, which may have been why they allowed it to stand.

