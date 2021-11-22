5 talking points from GW 12 of the Premier League

Following a never-ending international break, Premier League football returned with all its thrills and spills last weekend. The 12th matchday of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign gave us big scorelines, a career-altering defeat and plenty of brilliant individual performances.

To battle the Monday morning blues, we will take a quick look at the highlights of the last Premier League matchday and focus on the standouts.

Here are our five biggest takeaways from Premier League gameweek 12:

#5 Manchester City comfortably dispatch a hapless Everton side

Manchester City v Everton - Premier League

Defending champions Manchester City welcomed Everton to the Etihad Stadium for their Premier League matchday 12 fixture on Sunday. Given Everton’s five-game winless run in the Premier League, home fans expected their team to bag maximum points from the weekend clash. The champions, as expected, did not disappoint.

Manchester City dominated Everton everywhere on the pitch. They had more possession, kept seven of their 17 shots on target, and restricted Everton from creating chances.

Raheem Sterling, Rodri and Bernardo Silva found the back of the net to bag a comfortable 3-0 win. The victory left Manchester City in second position, two points behind league leaders Chelsea.

Bernardo Silva has now been directly involved in 50 Premier League goals for Man City: 25 goals and 25 assists.



⚽️ 25 goals

🅰️ 25 assists



Symmetry. 🪞 Bernardo Silva has now been directly involved in 50 Premier League goals for Man City:⚽️ 25 goals🅰️ 25 assistsSymmetry. 🪞 https://t.co/NCFjgMMmpE

Everton, on the other hand, slid down to 11th position, having picked up only 15 points after 12 rounds of Premier League football.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo fires another blank in the Premier League

Watford v Manchester United - Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed an exceptional career in Europe, plying his trade at some of the most prestigious clubs. He conquered it all with Manchester United, won three consecutive Champions Leagues with Real Madrid, and was phenomenal at Juventus.

When he decided to return to his old club Manchester United, expectations were outlandish and exorbitant. He was meant to be as influential as he was back in 2008. Unfortunately, the 36-year-old has not managed to be the messiah many Manchester United fans expected him to be.

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his Premier League return with three goals in his first two games, but came up empty-handed in the next four matches. He scored and assisted against Tottenham Hotspur and has once again become anonymous.

James Horncastle @JamesHorncastle Ronaldo has now had 5 coaches in 3 and a bit years. Allegri, Sarri, Pirlo, Ole, Carrick. Curious how the stability Juventus had (5 years under Allegri) not to mention that enjoyed by United (3 under OGS) suddenly becomes elusive. Just an observation Ronaldo has now had 5 coaches in 3 and a bit years. Allegri, Sarri, Pirlo, Ole, Carrick. Curious how the stability Juventus had (5 years under Allegri) not to mention that enjoyed by United (3 under OGS) suddenly becomes elusive. Just an observation

At Watford, Manchester United needed their talisman to lead from the front, to show that not all hope was lost. Sadly, without proper service, he cut a frustrating figure at the top of the United attack, failing to put pressure on the Watford defense.

The Portugal international did assist Donny van de Beek for United’s only goal but it was too little, too late.

