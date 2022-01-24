5 Talking Points from Matchday 23 in the Premier League 

It was only after a few good weeks' time that the Premier League delivered on the complete action that the fixture list had promised. Due to COVID outbreaks at various clubs, we have witnessed multiple fixtures getting postponed every weekend.

However, on Matchday 23, we had a full house of footballing action with not a single game interrupted due to COVID. All 20 Premier League sides engaged in exciting clashes and the impact on the points table was that much more decisive.

There was despair and delight for the sides from each tier of the Premier League table. Some gained points in the top-end while some surprisingly lost points in the top-end. The rock-bottom of the table looks similar but has surely grown livelier after the weekend and the mid-table teams are trying to break in on the upper end.

Here are the five talking points from Matchday 23 in the Premier League.

#1 Rashford brings back good old 'Fergie' time and thrusts Manchester United into top-four

Manchester United v West Ham United - PL Matchday 23

Before the weekend, Manchester United's chances of making the top-four were looking quite grim. It was not just their position in the points table but also a string of average performances that was the cause of worry. However, the way Matchday 23 panned out, it would restore the fans' confidence back in their team.

Manchester United are currently placed fourth in the Premier League, a position they snatched from fellow competitors West Ham. David Moyes and his side have been a tough nut to crack for any side in the division and have already beaten Chelsea and Liverpool.

The result at Old Trafford for Ralf Rangnick will paper over the cracks in his team's inefficiency in the attacking-third but there were positives nonetheless. All three of his substitutes were involved in the last gasp winner, truly symbolic of 'Fergie Time' from good old Premier League nights.

Marcus Rashford hasn't been his true self lately, but has now scored in two consecutive substitute appearances. The late involvement of Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial could also not be ignored in the making of the goal.

It will be interesting to see what changes Rangnick is forced into making in his front-three after this performance. Will Cristiano Ronaldo be on the bench for the next game? Also, keep an eye on Declan Rice.

The midfielder displayed every quality that the Red Devils midfield has been lacking all this time. He could be a quality edition into the Old Trafford side and it would be no shocker to see them pursue him.

#2 Chelsea ambush Conte's party and get back to winning ways in the Premier League

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - PL Matchday 23

A win was long due for Thomas Tuchel and his men in the Premier League, who last earned all three points from a game back on Boxing Day. The Blues have not looked their usual selves and due to a string of disappointing results have fallen out of the title race.

But Tottenham Hotspur were probably destined to give their rivals the momentum they had lost. This was the third meeting between the two sides in the last three weeks and the result always favored the Blues. Having won their two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final, Chelsea were favorites and their dominant display was deserving of all three points.

Hakim Ziyech, who has found it difficult to settle at Stamford Bridge, brought out his A-game on Sunday and broke the deadlock with a beautiful left-footed curler. It was his second goal in consecutive league appearances. The player could have been with Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations, but due to the fallout with his national side, continued in the Premier League.

Good choice, lad. Chelsea, however, will remain in third spot, realistically out of the Premier League title race.

This brings our attention to two great friends who were part of this fixture but facing each other. Romelu Lukaku and Antonio Conte. The Blues striker has scored only one goal in last six appearances in all competitions, notably the only strike was against Chesterfield in the FA Cup.

This drought will surely trouble Tuchel as the manager and the Belgian are nursing their damaged relationship. As far as the Spurs manager is concerned, he needs to be given full support in January and in the summer at all costs.

This was Conte's first loss at Tottenham in the Premier League. The Italian has spoken about how his team are not good enough to challenge at the top. If the hierarchy does not back him then he will not shy away from leaving through the front door.

