5 teams desperate to win the UEFA Champions League this season (2021-22)

The Champions League is the most prestigious trophy for European clubs. Continental glory is something every player and club cherishes to the fullest, as it is no easy feat. While the domestic season pits you against other teams in the same region, the Champions League requires a club to beat the best sides from other countries too.

Champions League glory has eluded certain big clubs in the past

The Champions League trophy is considered the epitome of club football's success. Every top team chases this dream at the beginning of the season. However, some sides that have prioritized this for years, with top signings and world-class managers, have failed to win.

Meanwhile, certain historic clubs that were more often than not always one of the favorites to win have also gone through a dry spell. These clubs have done everything feasible to try and win the trophy with big ears this season, and their fans and board always demand success.

Five such teams who will be chasing the coveted Champions League trophy in 2021-22 have been ranked on this list in order of their 'desperation' to win:

#5 Real Madrid

Real Madrid are a club that is accustomed to winning the Champions League trophy. Los Blancos have been crowned the best team in Europe on 13 occasions, nearly twice as many as the second-best team, AC Milan, who have won it seven times. Real's most dominant run was from 2014-2018, when they won the Champions League four times in five years.

Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure in 2018, Real Madrid have never really been considered favorites to win. The historic club have been knocked out twice in Round of 16 since. They did manage to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League in the 2020-21 season, before being eliminated by eventual champions Chelsea.

Ahead of the 2021-22 season, there have been several changes at Real Madrid. Zinedine Zidane has left his post as manager, with Carlo Ancelotti being brought in as his replacement. Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane have left the club, joining PSG and Manchester United respectively.

Despite the departures, Los Blancos have a pretty solid squad. They boast one of the best midfields in the world with Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro. Eden Hazard seems to have finally recovered from his ankle problems and Karim Benzema is in a rich vein of form.

At Real Madrid, every season commences with the objective of winning the Champions League, and the 2021-22 season will be no different. The potential arrival of superstar Kylian Mbappe from PSG could further provide them with a massive boost as they begin their quest to regain their elite status.

#4 Manchester United

Manchester United, who have won the domestic league a record 20 times, have been crowned the Champions of Europe on three occasions. The last time the Red Devils won the Champions League trophy was in 2008, in an all-English final with Chelsea. Ever since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure, the club has been rebuilding and has failed to attain the status of Champions of Europe.

Several high profile managers, including ex-Champions League winners Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal, have failed to recreate their success at Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is currently the man at the helm overlooking the rebuild. His insistence on a 'project' has seen the Red Devils steadily progress over the past couple of seasons.

Ever since his arrival, the former Manchester United striker has been backed in the transfer market. Jadon Sancho is their most expensive arrival this window. The exciting winger wasn't the only addition, as four-time Champions League winner Raphael Varane has also joined from Real Madrid. Solskjaer has so far failed to win a trophy in his two full seasons at the club and will be hoping to change that this season.

As someone who scored the winning goal in a Champions League final, Solskjaer knows first-hand how it feels to lift the trophy. With a star-studded squad now at his disposal, the Norwegian manager will be hoping the Old Trafford faithful get to experience Champions League glory again. Especially since Manchester United haven't been called the 'Champions of Europe' for as long as 13 years.

