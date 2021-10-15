5 teams who have generated the most income from player sales in the 21st century

The transfer sums nowadays have become increasingly ridiculous with €100 million transfers now a common theme among Europe's elite.

Ever since Neymar's move to Paris Saint-Germain for a whopping €222 million in 2017, the transfer market has seen a huge amount of inflation. After the Brazilian's transfer, Kylian Mbappe, Philippe Coutinho, Joao Felix and many others made massively inflated, big-money moves.

Clubs have also fetched a lot of money from player sales

But while inflated prices have affected buyers, it has also helped clubs get maximum value for their players. As such, clubs have been able to generate a lot of money from player sales. While some of them have earned more in recent years, others have been making big money sales since the start of the century.

With the help of data from transfermarkt, we have taken a look at the five clubs who have made the most money from player sales in the 21st century. It's an interesting mix of clubs, from Europe's elite who tend to operate from both buying and selling high, to teams who religiously scout and develop talent before selling them.

So without any further adieu, let's have a look at these five clubs:

#5 Real Madrid - €1.29 billion

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

Real Madrid are without a doubt one of the most, if not the most successful, clubs of the 21st century and still remain a prime destination for players.

Whether it be Ronaldo Nazario, Cristiano Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane or perhaps Kylian Mbappe in the future, the Spanish side has always been able to attract the superstars of the game.

But while Madrid are synonymous with huge transfer fees and extravagant squads, they also know exactly how to get the highest price out of their unwanted stars. President Florentino Perez in particular has been shrewd in the transfer market.

As such, the club has made a staggering income of €1.29 billion from player sales in the 21st century.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains the club's record departure after he was sold to Juventus for €117 million in 2018. Meanwhile, the likes of Angel Di Maria, Alvaro Morata and Mesu Ozil have also fetched hefty sums for Los Blancos.

Madrid's academy, La Fabrica, has also been a major source of transfer income for the La Liga giants. Several players, including the likes of Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Reguilon and Marcos Llorente, graduated from the academy and were sold for hefty sums.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Real Madrid have not spent much in the transfer window in the last two seasons. However, the club has earned a decent profit from player sales. Hence Madrid will look to spend big next summer, with the likes of Erling Haaland and Mbappe touted as a potential targets for the club.

TheRMadridTV @TheRMadridTV Real Madrid's Summer Transfer Window [excluding loans]🛫 Departures

👋 Ramos — End of Contract

👋 Varane — €40m

👋 Ødegaard — €35m

🔺 Total Income: €75m🛬 Arrivals

✍️ David Alaba — Free Transfer

✍️ Camavinga — €31m

#4 SL Benfica - €1.31 billion

SL Benfica v FC Barcelona: Group E - UEFA Champions League

The only club to have a positive net spend (Income-Expenditure) on this list, SL Benfica have sold a number of young academy players for a healthy profit.

The club's academy has produced a number of top talents in the last few years, with their sales propelling Benfica to the fourth spot on this list.

Joao Felix remains their biggest sale to date after the academy graduate joined Atletico Madrid in 2019 for a whopping €127 million. But he's not the only homegrown star to be sold for such a healthy profit. The likes of Ruben Dias (€68m), Ederson (€40m), Axel Witsel (€40m), and Renato Sanches (€35m) have all graduated from the club and have been sold for big sums.

The club have a knack for scouting South American talent. Angel Di Maria and David Luiz were originally brought to Europe by Benfica, before being moved on for a tidy profit.

Now Football @Now_FootbaIl 🙌💰 Over the last 5 seasons, Benfica have made €332m profit on transfers...They've still managed to win the Premeira Liga 4 times in those 5 seasons! 🙌💰 Over the last 5 seasons, Benfica have made €332m profit on transfers...They've still managed to win the Premeira Liga 4 times in those 5 seasons! https://t.co/SG5bbAMeFg

Benfica have only spent €682.65 million on transfers meaning in terms of net spend, the Portuguese side have made a whopping €624.94 million in this century.

Their player sales have not affected the squad as much since they managed to win the Portuguese league seven times in the 21st century. They have also been regularly competing in the Champions League in recent years. The Eagles are definitely one of the most well-run clubs in the world.

