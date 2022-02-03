5 teams with the highest squad value increase after 2021-22 winter transfer window

The 2021-22 winter transfer window was an eventful one. Although there weren't too many big-money signings, there were a few loan deals as teams improved their rosters.

Traditionally, teams do not prefer to spend big in the middle of the season, and the trend continued in this transfer window too. However, loan deals, with an option to buy, often provide efficient stop-gap solutions, which was the case this time as well.

Teams across Europe's top five leagues used the January window to bolster their squads for varying purposes. While some roped in players to help win silverware, others signed footballers to earn European spots. Some teams like Newcastle United invested to avoid relegation.

In the process, their squad value saw an increase.

On that note, here's a look at the five teams with the highest squad value increases following the 2021-22 winter transfer window:

#5 Sevilla - €35 million

Sevilla had a decent winter transfer window.

Sevilla have had a decent 2021-22 campaign. They trail league leaders Real Madrid by four points after 22 games. The Andalusians will resume their European campaign in the Europa League after finishing third in their Champions League group.

Although they have conceded the fewest goals (16) in the Spanish top flight, they have had issues at the other end. Failure to score enough goals means they have failed to capitalize on the league leaders' faltering form - two wins in their last five. Sevilla have had only two wins in this period, drawing the other three.

They used the winter transfer window to bring in Manchester United's wantaway striker Anthony Martial and right winger Tecatito Corona from Porto, both on loan.

Sevilla, meanwhile, sent out two players on loan and another on a free transfer. The Andalusians will hope for a strong end to their campaign as they seek to win their first league title in 76 years.

#4 Juventus - €37 million

Juventus had a busy winter transfer window.

Juventus were one of the most active clubs in the recently concluded winter transfer window, and for good reason.

After an indifferent start to their 2021-22 campaign, they find themselves 11 points adrift of league leaders Inter Milan, who have a game in hand. The Bianconeri have struggled for goals since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

That explains why they were one of the biggest spenders in the transfer window, splurging €81 million to Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina.

The 22-year-old scored 22 league goals last season, and is already up to 17 this campaign.

Apart from the €70 million-rated Serbian marksman, Juventus also signed Swiss midfielder Denis Zakaria from Borussia Monchengladbach. Juve's final signing was centre-back Federico Gatti from Frosinone.

The Bianconeri sold Rodrigo Bentencur to Tottenham Hotspur, and sent out four players, including Dejan Kulusevski and Aaron Ramsey on loan.

