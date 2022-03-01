5 teams with the longest unbeaten streaks in Europe right now (2022)

With the arrival of March, we have officially entered the business end of the 2021-22 season. Every team is eager to close their season with a bang, which has translated into relentless action on the football pitch.

Today, we will take a quick look at some football teams who are heading into the final lap with their heads held high. These five outfits seem to be in great shape right now and have made it a point to grind out positive results.

Here are five European teams that are on the longest unbeaten runs in their respective leagues right now:

Special note: Only top-five European football leagues have been considered.

#5 Manchester United – 8 league games

Manchester United v Watford - Premier League

Premier League giants Manchester United have had quite an eventful season. They lost 5-0 to Liverpool, sacked their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, won their Champions League group, and have scored some neat goals under interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

The Red Devils have had a mixed bag season so far, but their recent run in the Premier League surely points towards something positive.

Manchester United have not tasted defeat in their last eight league games, meaning they have the longest unbeaten streak in England. Out of those eight games, they have won four and drawn just as many.

Their most prominent win in that stretch came against Leeds United on matchday 26. Goals from Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, and Anthony Elanga helped them to a comfortable 4-2 win at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils’ unbeaten streak is set to come under heavy duress next weekend when they clash against champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Their trip to City will be followed by Tottenham Hotspur’s visit to Old Trafford the following Saturday, on matchday 29.

#4 Napoli – 8 league games

SS Lazio v SSC Napoli - Serie A

Serie A is witnessing a nail-biting title race this season. Napoli, AC Milan, and Inter Milan currently occupy the top three spots respectively, with Inter sitting two points behind joint-leaders Napoli and Milan.

Napoli, in particular, have been in scintillating form lately, going eight Serie A games without defeat.

Out of their eight unbeaten games, Napoli have emerged on top in five matches while the remaining three have all been 1-1 stalemates.

It’s to be noted that two of those three draws came against Juventus and Inter Milan, two of the most decorated teams in Serie A.

Luciano Spalletti’s side have played a brand of high-octane football this season, which has been on full display in their last few league games. Their determination and never-say-die attitude shone through in their last-gasp win at Lazio on Sunday night, which allowed them to clinch Serie A top spot.

The Naples-based outfit will take on second-placed AC Milan in their next Serie A encounter on Sunday night.

#3 Barcelona – 10 league games

FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - La Liga Santander

In December, Barcelona crashed out of the UEFA Champions League group stage. The sky came crashing down on them, with many calling it the beginning of the end of the Blaugrana’s glorious run in Europe.

Amid the doom and gloom, former player Xavi has emerged as a savior, steadying the ship as a competent manager.

With the two-time treble-winning midfielder at the helm, Barcelona seem to have rediscovered their identity, playing their renowned brand of slick possession-based football.

Ittihad Barça @IttihadBarca Sit back and enjoy. Xavi's FC Barcelona, this is peak football. Sit back and enjoy. Xavi's FC Barcelona, this is peak football. https://t.co/k8LMbtzFut

The Catalan giants have not been beaten in La Liga since their 1-0 loss to Real Betis in December, going 10 games without defeat.

Over the last 10 league matches, the Blaugrana have bagged six wins and four draws, with their most impressive win coming against Atletico Madrid.

In the first week of February, Xavi's side thrashed Los Rojiblancos 4-2 at the Camp Nou, with Jordi Alba, Gavi, Ronald Araujo, and Dani Alves scoring.

Barcelona also beat Athletic Bilbao 4-0 last weekend to move into the top four.

#2 Sevilla – 11 league games

Sevilla FC v Real Betis - La Liga Santander

La Liga is widely considered a three-horse race, with Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid always finding themselves in the thick of things.

Barcelona and Atletico have already crashed out of the title race this season, making room for Sevilla to emerge as surprise contenders.

Real Madrid are still at the top of the table with 60 points after 26 games, but the Andalusians are not letting them breathe easily.

Sitting only six points behind them in second place, Julen Lopetegui’s side are waiting on the wings to capitalize on Los Blancos' slip-ups.

433 @433 Sevilla win El Gran Derbi to close the gap with Real Madrid to 6 points Sevilla win El Gran Derbi to close the gap with Real Madrid to 6 points 💪 https://t.co/aQN5YduXTt

Sevilla have not been bested in the league since falling to a 2-1 defeat at Real Madrid in late November. Following their defeat, they have won six La Liga games and drawn the remaining five.

They are expected to extend their unbeaten streak when they take on Deportivo Alaves on matchday 27 next weekend.

#1 Juventus – 13 league games

Atalanta BC v Juventus - Serie A

Last season, Juventus failed to defend their Serie A crown for the first time in nine years, with Inter Milan ending their nine-season streak.

This season, too, they struggled for form in the opening months of the campaign, which saw Inter, AC Milan and Napoli pull ahead in the title race.

Towards the end of the year, the Bianconeri rediscovered their form and have been unbeaten since.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @Gazzetta_it Juventus will try to sign Morata permanently. Morata was strongly linked to Barcelona in the past winter market. Juventus will try to sign Morata permanently. Morata was strongly linked to Barcelona in the past winter market.— @Gazzetta_it https://t.co/WTgYJz8LMe

Since being beaten by Atalanta in late November, Juventus have bagged eight wins and five draws, emerging as the most in-form team in Italy. Their most famous win in that stretch came against Roma on matchday 21.

The Old Lady overturned a 3-1 deficit to win the match 3-4 away from home.

Edited by Samya Majumdar