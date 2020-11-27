5 teams with perfect records in Europe this season (2020-21)

With the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc, the European club football season only commenced in the last week of September.

However, it was business as usual for reigning Champions League winners Bayern Munich who beat Europa League winners Sevilla 2-1 in the Super Cup final in Budapest to win their second title in the competition.

Five teams with perfect records in Europe in the 2020-21 season

In a hectic start to the 2020-21 Champions League and Europa League seasons, teams in both competitions played their first three matchdays in as many weeks to make up for lost time.

Nevertheless, after four matchdays in both the Champions League and Europa League, most continental bigwigs in both competitions have either qualified for the next stage of their respective competition or are on the cusp of doing so.

On that note, let us have a look at five teams who have won all their games in European club football this season.

#5 TSG Hoffenheim (Europa League)

Hoffenheim

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim have belied their indifferent Bundesliga form - they are 12th in the league table after eight games - to enter the 2020-21 UEFA Europa League Round of 32 with two games to spare.

After ending Bayern Munich's 32-game winning run in all competitions by flooring the defending champions 4-1 to go top of the Bundesliga table after two games, Hoffenheim have not won any of their next six league games.

However, it has been a different story for them in Europe where they have walloped Crvena Zvezda, Gent, and Slovan Liberec, scoring 13 goals in four games while conceding one, to move to the knockout round.

🔵 Hoffenheim = round of 32 contenders 👏👏👏



🔥 4 wins from 4 games

⚽️ 13 goals scored

🚫 1 goal conceded #UEL

Forward Moanes Dabbur has scored four times in the Europa League this season to go with his two strikes in the Bundesliga.

#4 Arsenal (Europa League)

Arsenal

Like Hoffenheim, Arsenal are also 12th in their domestic league, winning only four of their nine games this season. However, in Europe, Arsenal have been a different side.

They won all four games in the 2020-21 Europa League to move into the Round of 32 with two games to spare. The Gunners completed a double over Molde and won against Rapid Wein and Dundalk to seal their berth in the next stage of the European competition.

12/13 - Since beating Sheffield United 2-1 at the start of October, 12 of Arsenal's 13 goals in all competitions have come in the UEFA Europa League, with the only exception being Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's penalty at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Progressing. #MOLARS

Frenchman Nicolas Pepe has scored thrice while midfielder Joe Willock has struck twice, as Arsenal joined Hoffenheim as the only two teams in the Europa League this season to win all their matches.