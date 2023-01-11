5 teams that scored the most goals in 2022

Scoring goals and winning games is pretty much what football is about. But football teams also need to be defensively sturdy and not ship in as many goals as their opposition do. However, finding the back of the net is the fun part of football and the primary objective of any footballing unit.

The top sides in Europe are all well blessed in the attacking department. Some of the biggest clubs on the continent have incredible firepower in their frontline. They have players who can deliver the goods on a consistent basis and this obviously gives them an edge over inferior sides.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five teams that scored the most goals in 2022.

#5 RB Leipzig - 119 goals in 51 games

Bundesliga side RB Leipzig are surprisingly fifth on this list ahead of Real Madrid. The Champions League winners of the 2021-22 season managed to score 116 goals from 53 games in all competitions. RB Leipzig managed to score 119 goals from 51 games.

Christopher Nkunku's incredible form has gone a long way towards making RB Leipzig one of the best sides in Europe when it comes to attacking output. He scored 35 goals and provided 20 assists in 52 appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit last term.

He already has 17 goals to his name this season. Additionally, the likes of Timo Werner, Dominik Szoboszlai, Andre Silva and Emil Forsberg help make them a pretty strong attacking unit.

#4 Paris Saint-Germain - 122 goals in 46 games

This comes as no surprise. In fact, a team that has a frontline of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. should ideally be topping this list. PSG scored a whopping 122 goals in just 46 matches in 2022. That is 2.65 goals per game.

After leaving Barcelona in the summer of 2021, Messi failed to have a great debut season at Paris Saint-Germain. Neymar was missing for the majority of the campaign due to injury problems and Mbappe had to shoulder the load of creating and scoring goals.

But the trio have been in sublime form this term and that reflects on their goal tally in the league and elsewhere. PSG have scored 46 goals in Ligue 1 so far this season. That's 12 more than any other side in the French top-flight as of now.

#3 Liverpool - 127 goals in 60 games

Liverpool FC v SSC Napoli: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Under Jurgen Klopp's tutelage, Liverpool have burgeoned into one of the most exciting attacking units in Europe. They were in excellent form in the 2021-22 season but it has tailed off in recent months for a variety of reasons.

But the Merseysiders were in spectacular form last term. They won both the FA Cup and the League Cup and made it to the final of the Champions League. Klopp's side were also in the race for the Premier League title until the very last day of the season.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz were all in excellent form last term. This season though, Liverpool have been nowhere near their best. Despite that, they are third on this list and that makes their form in the second half of the 2021-22 season all the more impressive.

#2 Bayern Munich - 132 goals in 45 games

FC Bayern München v Sport-Club Freiburg - Bundesliga

Bayern Munich have never had any shortage of world-class attackers. Robert Lewandowski was making a killing for them in the 2021-22 season like in the many seasons before that up until he left the club last summer. He was ably supported by the likes of Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala.

The Bavarians roped in Sadio Mane in the summer and while he hasn't been able to replicate Lewandowski's goalscoring form, the Senegal international has still done a decent job. The Bavarians have the best goalscoring rate of all the teams on this list.

They have scored 132 goals in 45 games at a rate of 2.93 goals per game.

#1 Manchester City - 139 goals in 54 games

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City - Premier League

If you thought Manchester City were irrepressible in attack last term, check them out this season after they added Erling Haaland to their squad in the summer. Pep Guardiola's side are almost impossible to silence in any game. The quality in their ranks is undeniable and that reflects in their attacking output.

City scored 139 goals in 54 matches in all competitions in 2022. Their attacking unit that consists of players like Haaland, Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez. These incredibly talented forwards are ably supported by the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan and Rodri.

