5 teams that have scored the most goals in the last 15 minutes in Europe this season (March 2023)

The 2022-23 European football campaign has been one of the most frenetic ones in recent times. Multiple teams have had to fight to win matches till the last whistle of the game.

While the UEFA Champions League often witnesses such games due to its knockout structure, matches in league football are not often decided in the last 15 minutes.

However, this season has been quite the anomaly, with several top clubs finding the back of the net late in matches, proving to be game-changers. This has resulted in many high-scoring games this season, with multiple teams coming back into the game during the final minutes of the match.

On that note, let's take a look at the five teams that have scored the most goals in the last 15 minutes this season.

Note: Only the top five leagues in Europe have been considered.

#5 RB Leipzig (13)

RB Leipzig v Eintracht Frankfurt - Bundesliga

The Bundesliga title race has been extremely tight this season and RB Leipzig are very much a part of it.

The Saxony-based side have notched up 42 points out of 22 games and have scored the joint-second-most goals (45). Out of these, 13 have come in the last 15 minutes of games, albeit most of them have been to seal victories rather than coming from behind against opponents.

However, there were some instances before the World Cup break when Leipzig came from behind to draw or pick up all three points.

Christopher Nkunku was crucial in such games, with the Frenchman scoring a 90th-minute equalizer in the 3-3 draw against Augsburg in October. Nkunku also sealed a 1-1 draw for Leipzig against Mainz with an 80th-minute equalizer.

In recent weeks, Leipzig have also scored twice in the last 15 minutes against Wolfsburg in a 3-0 away victory.

With Bayern Munich looking vulnerable in the title race this season, these points could prove crucial for Leipzig towards the latter part of the campaign. They are fourth, seven points behind the leaders.

#4 SV Werder Bremen (13)

SV Werder Bremen v VfL Bochum 1848 - Bundesliga

SV Werder Bremen were promoted to the Bundesliga again this season and have outshone many expectations so far.

The German club are currently ninth in the league table and are only three points away from a European spot. But they owe a lot of this to Niclas Fullkrug, who is currently leading the Bundesliga goal-scoring charts with 14 goals to his name. However, a lesser-known fact is that six of these strikes have come in the last 15 minutes of games, proving his focal role in the team.

All of these goals have been crucial, with Fullkrug scoring the winners against Wolfsburg, Hertha BSC & Hoffenheim. The goals against the latter two came in the last five minutes of the game.

However, his most impressive performance came against VFL Bochum in September, when he scored in the 86th & 90th minute to seal a 2-0 win.

Overall, Bremen have scored 13 goals in the last 15 minutes of games, an incredible feat for a newly-promoted side.

#3 Borussia Dortmund (14)

TSG Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund are second, level on points with Bayern Munich, in the Bundesliga table, with hopes of winning the trophy this season.

The Yellow Wall is finally going toe-to-toe with the reigning champions of the Bundesliga. Manager Edin Terzic is performing a commendable job at the helm of the Signal Iduna Park outfit.

With 46 points out of 22 games, it is worth noting that they have decided multiple games in the last 15 minutes of the game this season. Their 2-1 victory against FC Mainz in January was a perfect example of the same, with Giovanni Reyna scoring a 93rd-minute winner. That same month, Reyna and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens also secured a last-gasp 4-3 victory against Augsburg, securing all the points.

In October of last year, Dortmund also stole a point against Bayern with a 90th-minute equalizer from Anthony Modeste in 2-2 draw. Youngster Stephen Moukoko also sealed a 1-0 win for the Yellow Wall in September in a cagey match.

However, their most heroic victory came against Freiburg earlier in the season. They scored thrice in the last 15 minutes to seal a 1-3 win away from home.

A team full of youthful enthusiasm and thirst for success, Dortmund have truly fought for every point this season.

#2 Paris Saint-Germain (17)

Paris Saint-Germain in action

Paris Saint-Germain are ruling the roost in Ligue 1 this season, as they have done for the better part of the last decade. This is thanks to the spending power of their Qatari owners.

However, they have had to give their all for every single point this season, with many games being won in the final 15 minutes of the season. A recent example of this was when PSG came from behind in 2-3 to win 4-3 against LOSC Lille. They avoided defeat through an 87th-minute Kylian Mbappe equalizer and a 95th-minute winner from Lionel Messi.

Get French Football News @GFFN The moment Lionel Messi (35) woke up & wrote the final chapter in this afternoon's Ligue 1 thriller - PSG beat Lille 4-3. (C+) The moment Lionel Messi (35) woke up & wrote the final chapter in this afternoon's Ligue 1 thriller - PSG beat Lille 4-3. (C+) https://t.co/I1cWiSiKEG

Mbappe has been at the forefront of many of these last-gasp winners and equalizers, thanks to his never-say-die attitude. The Frenchman scored a 96th-minute penalty against Strasbourg in December last year to win 2-1. The striker also netted an 83rd-minute winner against Troyes in October, thereby taking all three points on the night.

Messi has been just as focal in securing late goals but most of those strikes have come while his team have been ahead on the scoresheet. Regardless, PSG have proved this season that they not only have star quality in their ranks but an incredible fighting spirit as well.

#1 Real Madrid (17)

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander

Real Madrid are the ultimate comeback kings and they portrayed the same during their miraculous Champions League win-run last season.

Los Blancos have brought the same determination & desire to their La Liga title hopes this season. The Santiago Bernabeu outfit have scored 17 goals in the last 15 minutes of matches this season, with 10 different scorers of the same.

An 85th-minute equalizer from 18-year-old Alvaro Rodriguez in the Madrid derby was a fine example of the same. A week prior, the Carlo Ancelotti-led side also sealed a 2-0 win against Osasuna. This was thanks to goals from Marco Asensio and Federico Valverde in the final 12 minutes of the game.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 1-1.



ALVARO RODRIGUEZ HAS EQUALIZED AND THE REAL MADRID COMEBACK HAS STARTED!!!!! 1-1.ALVARO RODRIGUEZ HAS EQUALIZED AND THE REAL MADRID COMEBACK HAS STARTED!!!!! https://t.co/LdhkmhFiKY

Karim Benzema, as he has in recent seasons, has been the savior for Real Madrid when the going has gotten tough. The French striker scored two quick-fire goals (83', 89') against Real Valladolid to seal three points on New Year's Eve.

The centre-forward was also sensational in the early-season game against Espanyol. He scored in the 88th minute and 100th minute to help his side win 3-1.

Other members of the squad have been just as influential in sealing crucial points this season. Lucas Vazquez and Federico Valverde helped Real Madrid seal a 3-1 victory against Sevilla in October. The duo scored in the 79th & 81st minute respectively.

A team that never knows when it's down and out, Real Madrid are likely to push Barcelona for the La Liga title purely due to their winning mentality.

Poll : 0 votes