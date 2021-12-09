5 teams who surprised everyone at the UEFA Champions League group stages this season (2021/22)

UEFA Champions League is the biggest stage for European clubs to showcase their might. While the group stage matches might not be as high voltage as the knockouts, the fixtures are still enthralling enough for fans across the globe.

With the final round of the Champions League group stage almost over, European teams now have a clear picture of their strengths and weaknesses. It goes without saying that six matchdays produced some high voltage clashes with some underdogs pushing above the limit.

The Champions League has had its fair share of shocks in the group stages.

Several European heavyweights have been shown the door from the Champions League group stages. While teams like Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund have underperformed, some underdogs have surprised everyone with their performances.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the biggest Champions League teams that surprised everyone in the group stages.

#5 FC Red Bull Salzburg

FC Red Bull Salzburg v Sevilla FC: Group G - UEFA Champions League

With all four teams in contention for the Champions League knockouts, Salzburg came into the final matchday in dire need of a win. Salzburg became the first Austrian team to reach the knockout stages in the tournament's history, after defeating Sevilla by the narrowest of margins.

It goes without saying that Red Bull Salzburg had bleak chances to qualify from the group stages with teams like Sevilla, Wolfsburg and Lille all in group G. But the Austrian side proved everyone wrong, bagging three wins and a draw while losing twice in six matches.

Salzburg could have bagged the top spot in the group, which they missed by just a point. Overall, they will undoubtedly be happy to surprise fans and critics alike with their performance.

#4 FC Sheriff Tiraspol

Real Madrid v FC Sheriff: Group D - UEFA Champions League

Sheriff Tiraspol will not entirely be disappointed even after missing out on the Champions League knockout stages. The Moldovan side came onto the European circuit with low expectations but managed to surprise everyone in their maiden Champions League campaign.

Sheriff made a stellar start to their European campaign that kept them at the top of their group after two matchdays. They produced a huge upset when they defeated 13-time European champions Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Sheriff lost their form as the tournament progressed which saw them end up in the third place in Group D. Despite their exit, the small Moldovan team will take huge heart from their superb performance in their debut Champions League campaign.

