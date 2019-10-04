5 teams that could win the UEFA Champions League this season

Can Liverpool defend their European crown?

It's been an interesting year for football lovers all over the world. Following the conclusion of last season, international football took centre stage and delivered huge entertainment in spades. Just after the transfer window, the new campaign also kicked-off across Europe's top five leagues to keep us glued to our TV screens.

The UEFA Champions League for the 2019/20 season has begun in earnest and a lot of teams have been treating us to good football. Likewise, some other teams have failed to impress thus far.

We are going to take a look at five teams who can mount a serious challenge to lift this season's UEFA Champions League below.

#5 Barcelona

The UEFA Champions League remains the priority for Messi and co.

Don’t be deceived by the slow start to Barcelona's term both in the league and in Europe. The only trophy that is appealing to Lionel Messi and his cohorts is the UEFA Champions League.

Still nursing the wounds of their capitulation last time out, the only way for manager Ernesto Valverde to earn the admiration and forgiveness of the Camp Nou faithful is to deliver the UEFA Champions League trophy to the Blaugrana.

No one knows this more than Valverde himself and he would do all in his capability to return the club to the summit of European football and secure a fantastic legacy for himself at the club. The players too are just as motivated to make up for their recent debacles on the continental stage.

Messi and Co. may appear to be stumbling and standing in the league but they'd offer their all and fight to the very end evey time to show up in Europe. Besides, what other team has a better shot at the title than one with a determined Lionel Messi in it?

