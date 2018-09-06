5 clubs that are 'too good' for their leagues and a cut above their competitors

Juventus won their 7th consecutive Serie A title this season

The best thing about European football is that, all teams get to play each other twice a season in a Round-Robin tournament format. It makes sure all teams had equal and fair chances to win the league. And it also provides us fans with some unforgettable moments and exciting fixtures, which otherwise wouldn't be possible. Sounds great, right? But this format works especially well for the stronger teams and it's anyone's guess that in fixtures between the reigning champions and newly promoted team, whose odds are better.

It is observed that whenever big money takeover of a club takes place and everyone form players to managers to even medics get replaced league success is expected. This investment in training and hiring the best in the profession yields huge dividends. Also it keeps the fans happy.

But money does not always bring success, the quality of their academy and making the most of transfers also counts. Whatever be the reason, huge investments, high quality youth academy or sublime management by the coach, some teams are just so strong that fans and pundits alike declare them champions even before the season starts.

Here we will be looking at 5 teams who have absolutely dominated their leagues in recent years.

