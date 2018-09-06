Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 clubs that are 'too good' for their leagues and a cut above their competitors

Shubham Dupare
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.76K   //    06 Sep 2018, 20:26 IST

Juventus v Hellas Verona FC - Serie A
Juventus won their 7th consecutive Serie A title this season

The best thing about European football is that, all teams get to play each other twice a season in a Round-Robin tournament format. It makes sure all teams had equal and fair chances to win the league. And it also provides us fans with some unforgettable moments and exciting fixtures, which otherwise wouldn't be possible. Sounds great, right? But this format works especially well for the stronger teams and it's anyone's guess that in fixtures between the reigning champions and newly promoted team, whose odds are better.

It is observed that whenever big money takeover of a club takes place and everyone form players to managers to even medics get replaced league success is expected. This investment in training and hiring the best in the profession yields huge dividends. Also it keeps the fans happy.

But money does not always bring success, the quality of their academy and making the most of transfers also counts. Whatever be the reason, huge investments, high quality youth academy or sublime management by the coach, some teams are just so strong that fans and pundits alike declare them champions even before the season starts.

Here we will be looking at 5 teams who have absolutely dominated their leagues in recent years.

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Serie A 2018-19 FC Bayern Munich Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Cristiano Ronaldo Robert Lewandowski Bundesliga Teams Serie A Teams Ligue 1 Teams
Shubham Dupare
CONTRIBUTOR
Football is my cup of tea. Let's talk football over a Cup of tea!
5 players who refused to play for their clubs
RELATED STORY
Cities with most league titles in Europe's top 5 leagues
RELATED STORY
10 players who always win their country's Footballer of...
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or winners 1990-2000: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
5 clubs that are loved by neutrals
RELATED STORY
5 famous footballers who changed their religions
RELATED STORY
Have the Bundesliga and Ligue 1 become meaningless?
RELATED STORY
7 players who celebrated after scoring against their...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Serie A 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 4
15 Sep INT PAR 06:30 PM Internazionale vs Parma
15 Sep NAP FIO 09:30 PM Napoli vs Fiorentina
16 Sep FRO SAM 12:00 AM Frosinone vs Sampdoria
16 Sep ROM CHI 04:00 PM Roma vs Chievo
16 Sep GEN BOL 06:30 PM Genoa vs Bologna
16 Sep JUV SAS 06:30 PM Juventus vs Sassuolo
16 Sep UDI TOR 06:30 PM Udinese vs Torino
16 Sep EMP LAZ 09:30 PM Empoli vs Lazio
17 Sep CAG MIL 12:00 AM Cagliari vs Milan
18 Sep SPA ATA 12:00 AM SPAL vs Atalanta
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us