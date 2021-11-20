5 things to expect from Dani Alves’ return to Barcelona

Barcelona decided to re-sign former player Dani Alves almost immediately after appointing Xavi as the team's new head coach. Alves spent eight glorious and successful seasons at the Camp Nou between 2008 and 2016.

The last couple of weeks have been exciting for fans of FC Barcelona. In Xavi and Dani Alves, the supporters now have two pillars in the team that were instrumental to the club’s extraordinary successes in this millennium.

Dani Alves’ infectious energy and enthusiasm during his presentation showed exactly what the club had been lacking these last few years. The Brazilian will hope to play a key role in reviving Barcelona’s season.

Dani Alves will not be able to play for Barcelona until January

Although Dani Alves signed a contract with Barcelona as a free agent on November 12, 2021, he won’t be able to play until January 2022. The Brazilian full-back has begun training with Xavi and the rest of the squad. However, he will only be able to make his second debut with the Catalan club after the winter transfer window opens. That is when Barcelona will be able to register Dani Alves with La Liga.

— @sport Dani Alves will earn less than some B team players, at the minimum wage allowed by La Liga. His salary is set at around 155,000 euros per year. Dani Alves will earn less than some B team players, at the minimum wage allowed by La Liga. His salary is set at around 155,000 euros per year.— @sport https://t.co/GEl8DycUWG

Even with that delay, there are virtually no downsides to this signing. Alves’ salary is expected to be minimal as he loves the club and is well aware of their financial limitations at the moment. His addition will also be a major boost for Barcelona in several departments.

What are the five things that fans can expect from Dani Alves following his return to Barcelona? We discuss below:

#5 Reinstalling competitiveness in the dressing room

FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves - LaLiga Santander

There might be criticism surrounding Dani Alves’ age and the fact that he’s a player past his prime. However, there can be no complaints surrounding his mentality and work ethic. One of the greatest right-backs ever, Dani Alves has left an incredible legacy at Barcelona and he has spoken publicly about wanting to restore the club to its former glory.

The Brazilian is the most decorated player in the history of the sport and has an astounding 42 trophies to his name. He recently led Brazil to an Olympic Gold at the Tokyo Games and became the oldest footballer to win a medal in a Men’s tournament. Alves was also the captain of the 2019 Copa America-winning Brazil side.

#4 Becoming a voice of leadership

FC Barcelona v Sevilla FC - La Liga

The current Barcelona side also have heavyweights in the likes of Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets who have won pretty much everything. But there is the feeling that the team lacks hunger, desire and motivation to succeed. These shortcomings have been exposed on important Champions League nights where the entire team seemed to suffer from repeated mental collapses.

Dani Alves has a warrior mentality in him where he wants to succeed at any cost. During his presentation, he stated:

“I was born to win. I haven't come to Barcelona to put my feet up. I am here to play, fight for my place and earn the right to play.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Barcelona president Joan Laporta: “I asked Xavi if he wanted to sign Dani as he was available and Xavi told us: ‘I need Dani Alves in the team, it’s important’ - and so things have ended up as they should have. He’s here!” 🔴🔵 #FCB Barcelona president Joan Laporta: “I asked Xavi if he wanted to sign Dani as he was available and Xavi told us: ‘I need Dani Alves in the team, it’s important’ - and so things have ended up as they should have. He’s here!” 🔴🔵 #FCB https://t.co/phNWAMMOob

Having spent eight years alongside Xavi at the Catalan club, Dani Alves will also be responsible for getting the manager’s plans and expectations across to the dressing room.

