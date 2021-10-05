5 things Liverpool need to do to win the Premier League this season

Liverpool started their 2021-22 Premier League campaign on a spectacular note, claiming convincing wins in their first two games. After five more games, the Reds are the only unbeaten team in the English top flight this season.

Jurgen Klopp's men have faced some of the toughest teams in the league this season, including Chelsea and Manchester City. With 15 points from seven games, Liverpool are only a point adrift of league leaders Chelsea. The Reds look like one of the contenders for the league title this season.

The race for the Premier League title promises to go down the wire this season. Although Liverpool are doing well at the moment, they still need to put some things in place to bolster their chances of coming out on top.

On that note, here are five things the Reds need to do to win their second Premier League title in three years:

#5 Win the big games

Unlike last season, the race for the 2021-22 Premier League title could be decided by the outcome of the clashes between the big dogs. The first few weeks have already made that clear.

The likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City are serious contenders for the title. Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are climbing back gradually, while Everton and Brighton are also making serious statements this season.

So Liverpool will need to ensure they earn good results, possibly wins, against these tough teams to bolster their title chances. They did well in draws with Chelsea and Manchester City, but will need to focus on finishing off games of such stature going forward.

#4 Jordan Henderson and co must step up

Jordan Henderson has some work to do.

Liverpool have proven to be a remarkable team in the Premier League this season. But it's obvious the Reds are yet to get the best out of a couple of players, including Jordan Henderson.

The midfielder has been nowhere near the level of performance he has demonstrated in recent seasons. Henderson has been sluggish and uninspiring so far, so he'll need to step up in the coming games. The likes of Fabinho, Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino also need to raise their levels to keep Liverpool going in the right direction.

