5 things Manchester City need to do to beat Chelsea | UEFA Champions League Final 2021

Manchester City are within touching distance of European glory and can finally get their hands on the UEFA Champions League for the first time in their history when they face Chelsea later today. The Cityzens are undoubtedly the favorites heading into the game, but Chelsea won't be pushovers and have already beaten Pep Guardiola's side twice this season, indicating that an intriguing contest could be on the cards.

The Blues have taken European football by storm since Thomas Tuchel's arrival and are looking to win their second UEFA Champions League crown, having reached the final for the first time since 2012. Guardiola, on the other hand, hasn't won club football's biggest competition since his Barcelona days and will look to put past demons to bed by creating history with Manchester City.

The current Manchester City roster is the most expensively assembled squad in football history and is stacked with quality players across the pitch. Chelsea, too, have their fair share of options and are expected to field a full-strength team, as Tuchel confirmed yesterday that the Blues have a clean bill of health.

Manchester City are 90 minutes away from reaching their promised land, but they will have to be wary of Chelsea's threat, having lost to them earlier this month in the Premier League. On that note, here are five things the Cityzens could do to get their hands on the UEFA Champions League trophy later today.

#5 Contain the threat posed by Chelsea's wing-backs

Prior to the game, Pep Guardiola spoke about the damage Chelsea's wing-backs could cause in a conversation with Rio Ferdinand. The likes of Reece James and Ben Chilwell usually have the license to venture forward adventurously, as Chelsea have the insurance policy of N'Golo Kante and Jorginho ahead of their three-back defense.

Sometimes, attack is the best form of defense, so Manchester City will look to start the game on the front foot and dominate proceedings from the get-go. If Chelsea are given time to build from the back, their wing-backs could wreak havoc on the night. Guardiola spoke about the Blues' game plan, indicating that he is aware of the damage the Chelsea stars could cause.

The likes of Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden will have to be on their toes and help out defensively if Manchester City are to contain the threat posed by the Chelsea wing-backs.

#4 Manchester City's midfield should prevent Kante from starting strongly

More often than not, if N'Golo Kante starts the game strongly, it's curtains for the opposition. The Frenchman produced two magnificent displays against Real Madrid in the semi-final, as he ran Toni Kroos and Luka Modric ragged with his relentless pressing and energy.

While Kante is amongst the best in the business when it comes to his defensive work rate, he is also capable of marauding forward with the ball when space opens up in midfield. The likes of Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva will be tasked with keeping him quiet in the center of the park for Manchester City and it remains to be seen how they fare against a player who has produced several iconic displays in big games over the years.

