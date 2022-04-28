5 things Manchester United need to do to beat Chelsea | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester United and Chelsea will add a new chapter to their iconic Premier League rivalry at Old Trafford on Thursday night (28 April).

Coming into the match on the back of consecutive defeats at the hands of Liverpool and Arsenal, the Red Devils will be eager to return to winning ways.

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea, on the other hand, have won two of their last three Premier League games and will start tonight’s match as favorites.

Beating the third-placed Premier League outfit will not be easy for sixth-placed United, but all hope might not yet be lost. If they can rectify some of their mistakes and focus on their strengths, there’s no reason why they cannot make Chelsea sweat.

Here are five things United must do to get the better of Chelsea at Old Trafford tonight.

#5 Unhesitantly clear the ball out of dangerous areas

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

With Harry Maguire ruled out with a knee injury, Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane are set to start at the back for United on Thursday. While both players have an abundance of defensive acumen, they have not quite been able to put it to good use this season.

In their last outing, the Red Devils conceded three goals against Arsenal, the first of which was a result of lousy defending. Varane failed to deal with a deep cross into the box, allowing Bukayo Saka to intercept it at the far post. The Englishman forced a great save out of David de Gea, but Nuno Tavares was there to turn it in. Lindelof, too, was caught out plenty of times by Arsenal, failing to clear the ball out of dangerous areas.

Dunno how Varane didn't stop Tavares with his World Cup and Champions League medals tbf

Chelsea are certain to make life difficult for United’s defense tonight, and when they do, their priority should be to stay focused on the ball.

Unless the hosts stay focused and clear the ball every time Chelsea come close, they could be in for another embarrassing scoreline.

#4 Start on the front foot and press with full intensity in the first half

Liverpool v Manchester United - Premier League

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea are one of the most tactically astute teams in the league, capable of troubling almost any opposition. However, that does not mean they do not get nervy when put under pressure.

Manchester United are not on the same level as the Blues this season, but they could have some luck if they come charging at the FA Cup finalists.





The Team needs to go all in to get 3 points.



Chelsea shouldn't underrate Manchester United tonight cos of their current Form. The Team needs to go all in to get 3 points.

To force some mistakes out of Tuchel’s side, Manchester United must play with intensity from the very first minute. If they can create a few chances early on or score a goal, they could force the Londoners to open up and afford them space.

From then on out, it would be about being clinical and taking their chances with open arms.

#3 Fly into tackles and win the midfield battle

Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier League

United will be without first-choice midfielders Fred and Paul Pogba for their clash against the west Londoners.

This means that Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic, and Bruno Fernandes could once again start in the middle of the park.





Scott McTominay attempting to put Bukayo Saka off by knocking the ball out of his hands as he waited before his penalty against Manchester United. Made no difference.

With Fernandes shouldering creative responsibilities, Matic and McTominay must take it upon themselves to do the dirty work. Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are both excellent in possession, so stealing the ball wouldn’t be a straightforward affair.

However, if they can rattle the visitors with a few rough but fair tackles early on, Ralf Rangnick’s side might just have some joy in midfield.

#2 Play a deep defensive line to prevent the likes of Werner/Havertz from stretching them

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

Timo Werner, Mason Mount, and Kai Havertz have been excellent for Chelsea in recent months. Mount, who acts as the heartbeat of the team, has registered three goals and as many assists in his last six Premier League games.

Havertz, who has thrived as a centre-forward this season, has scored five times in his last seven Premier League appearances.

Finally, there is Werner, who has easily eclipsed out-of-form star Romelu Lukaku, scoring four times in his last four games across competitions.



• 4 goals in his last 4 starts



Timo Werner's form… • 6 G/A's in his last 4 games • 4 goals in his last 4 starts

All three players who are expected to be in the starting lineup for tonight’s fixture, love to stretch the backline to engineer openings. To counter their play, Manchester United could play a deep defensive line and use the likes of Matic and McTominay for added steel.

If the Red Devils can keep the trio quiet on Thursday night, they have a considerably better chance of stealing points off Tuchel’s team.

#1 Transition from defense to attack much quicker and feed balls to Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United v Norwich City - Premier League

Last but not least, Manchester United must find a way to get their leading scorer Cristiano Ronaldo on the ball as much as they can.

The Portuguese goalscorer has netted 16 goals for the Red Devils in the Premier League alone, with seven of those coming in his last four games.

With him on song, Manchester United have a real shot at getting the better of their Premier League rivals.

To do that, the Old Trafford outfit must move the ball quicker and make the most of their counterattacks. The Portuguese is also superb in the air, which should encourage United to put as many inviting crosses into the area as possible.

If he gets the support he deserves, we will not put it past him to extend his purple patch in front of goal tonight.

Edited by Samya Majumdar