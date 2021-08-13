5 things to watch out for in the opening weekend of the 2021-22 Premier League season

The Premier League is back. After what proved to be a sensational summer for international football with Euro 2020 and Copa America, the attention now shifts to club football again.

Considering the success and the drama that unfolded in the aforementioned tournaments, there were rallying calls to give international competitions more attention. Several quarters pointed to the excitement that engulfed the globe as continental battles were fought in Europe and South America, stating international football is worthy of the hype.

The Premier League always offers interesting subplots

And then the Premier League returned. With several intriguing sub-plots ready to play out dramatically over the course of the Premier League campaign, the rallying calls in favor of international football could fall on deaf ears.

As the clock ticks down to the opening fixture of the 2021-22 Premier League season on Friday, here are five things to keep an eye on during the first gameweek:

#5 Diplomatic Arteta seeks answers at Brentford

Arteta and Arsenal are desperate to return to Europe

For someone who failed to help Arsenal secure their berth in a European competition for the first time in 25 years, Mikel Arteta has looked far from under pressure. The Spaniard has remained diplomatic all throughout, to say the least.

There is no doubt that the challenges that came with last season were plentiful. In addition to coping with financial troubles and the fixture pile-up enforced by the pandemic, Arteta was also unlucky with the injury to Thomas Partey.

But all of that has to be cast aside now. The burden of draining European trips during midweek is no longer there. Despite the grip on finances, Arsenal have spent nearly £75m and are tipped to spend even more from now until the end of the transfer window.

More importantly, Partey enjoyed a strong pre-season and showed signs of how he could impress in the Premier League this time. Is everything falling into place for Arteta now? Arsenal will hope so, they desperately need it to happen anyway.

💬 "He was really good. Some of them have only trained for four or five days. It was a good start."



Despite the result, the boss was full of praise for our new signing...

The road ahead looks crystal clear for the Gunners. Focus on getting the job done in the Premier League. Week in, week out. But it will not come as straightforward as it sounds, especially considering this is a club that has been on a steady decline in the Premier League.

Perhaps the emergence of new heroes Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe and Kieran Tierney could not have come at a better time. But the meticulous Arteta should be careful not to hold them back from expressing themselves more freely on the pitch.

It is time for diplomacy to take a back seat, and Arsenal should return to their brave, unforgiving and ruthless style of football. Coincidentally, that is exactly what awaits them on opening night at Brentford.

The Bees are buzzing at Griffin Park, fresh off a remarkable playoff triumph in the Championship. Will the Gunners face the sting? Or is their cannon still capable of firing on all cylinders? Arteta will hope it's the latter, especially with games against Chelsea and Manchester City to follow in the Premier League.

#4 Liverpool aim to rattle Canary nest in quest for redemption

Norwich and Liverpool last met in the 2019-20 season

Liverpool and Norwich City are no strangers. Notably, the sides met during the opening day of the 2019-20 Premier League season. Jurgen Klopp's men secured a 4-1 win back then and it was the birth of something special at Anfield.

The Reds went on to lift the Premier League title for the first time ever at the end of that season. In stark contrast, the Canaries finished rock-bottom and lost all of their final 10 league games, becoming the first team to be relegated five times from the Premier League.

While Norwich have now returned to the top-flight as champions of the second-tier, Liverpool had to surrender their Premier League title after being crippled by injuries last season.

The Reds were promising towards the end of last season, though, securing 26 out of 30 points available in their final 10 league games. That stellar form lifted them to third-place in the table and was hailed as an unbelievable revival. As such, there is plenty of optimism inside the Reds' camp ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Klopp has refrained from being actively involved in the summer transfer window, unlike his fiercest rivals in the race for the Premier League title. It shows the trust he has in this side, a unit that will be bolstered by the gradual return of a fully-fit Virgil van Dijk. Perhaps there has never been a signing as transformative to a team's fortunes as Van Dijk in recent memory.

If Ibrahima Konate can settle in quickly alongside Van Dijk at the back, the struggles Liverpool endured at centre-back will soon become a distant memory. The Reds will no longer need to make stop gap arrangements and can play their best players in natural positions.

After all that unfolded during their tumultuous campaign last season, Liverpool are in search of redemption. Some would say they already have it after the stoppage-time winner from Alisson at West Brom, which acted as the catalyst for their remarkable finish to last season.

But Klopp will never settle. The German will want to hunt down Manchester City starting from the opening weekend and help Liverpool accelerate further on their redemption trail. Coincidentally, it is Daniel Farke and Norwich who stand in their way ahead of what could be a defining campaign, yet again.

Will the mentality monsters run riot at Carrow Road? Or can the Canaries feed off their home advantage and rely on a slightly better defensive core this time around to make life difficult for the visitors?

Liverpool wouldn't mind a repeat of the 2019-20 Premier League season for obvious reasons, whereas Norwich will be desperate to avoid it. The hostilities are set to be renewed.

